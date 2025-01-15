Will Paige DeSorbo spill the tea on her split from Southern Charm’s Craig Conover during the 2025 Giggly Squad Tour? Get your tickets to find out

Giggly Squad podcast hosts Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner will head back on the road on Jan. 16 when their tour resumes in New York City. The duo initially kicked things off in September 2024.

Recommended Videos

Buy now: tickets to the Giggly Squad podcast tour on StubHub

Plenty of people are curious about whether or not DeSorbo will open up about her breakup from Craig Conover, especially after the news prompted rumors she cheated with Saturday Night Live star Marcello Hernandez.

Page Six reported that on the Jan. 7th episode of the podcast DeSorbo admitted she texted Hernandez to get ahead of the story. “I was like, ‘Hey, umm … just wanna let you know there’s, like, a rumor going around that I cheated on my boyfriend with you,'” she said, “and he was like, ‘F**k yeah!”

DeSorbo added that Hernandez even received negative messages and comments about the rumor. “I was like, ‘Marcello, I am so f**king sorry — like this is so embarrassing,” she added.

She also pointed out that Conover never addressed the rumor at all, something that didn’t entirely sit right with her. “No one involved was defending me which I found interesting,” DeSorbo continued.

It certainly doesn’t seem DeSorbo has had trouble letting go of her relationship with Conover. On Tuesday Page Six reported she was spotted at an Eagles game over the weekend with an unidentified man — and DeSorbo later confirmed she was at the game.

The duo’s tour is selling out fast, and they have ten dates remaining. Read below to see how you can buy tickets.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy