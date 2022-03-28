Zendaya stuns at the 2022 Oscars with astonishing Valentino outfit
In a show-stealing number, superstar Zendaya made a striking entrance at the 94th Academy Awards with one of the most impressive looks of the show.
Wearing a custom Valentino skirt and cropped shirt, Zendaya made jaws drop as she walked the carpet, the skirt’s train flowing behind her as she made her way towards the big ceremony. She wore Bulgari Serpenti Viper coil bracelets on both arms to accent her stellar look, inspired by the snake — strong, sleek, and alluring.
The outfit was coupled with stunning silver eyeshadow, highlighting the glimmer within her skirt and jewellery with a gloss that made her lips sparkle.
As far as a selfie we can’t wait to see, Zendaya stopped to share a moment with Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom!. As Spider-Man: No Way Home fans know — the pair shared a beautiful and cathartic moment in the film, and seeing them together on the carpet melts the hearts of fans everywhere.
Some fans also caught Zendaya noticing friend and fellow Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet.
The Academy Awards ceremony is airing now, but you can still check out the beautiful looks from the red carpet as social media discusses the best of the best on the red carpet.