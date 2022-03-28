Zendaya stuns at the 2022 Oscars with astonishing Valentino outfit

In a show-stealing number, superstar Zendaya made a striking entrance at the 94th Academy Awards with one of the most impressive looks of the show.

Wearing a custom Valentino skirt and cropped shirt, Zendaya made jaws drop as she walked the carpet, the skirt’s train flowing behind her as she made her way towards the big ceremony. She wore Bulgari Serpenti Viper coil bracelets on both arms to accent her stellar look, inspired by the snake — strong, sleek, and alluring.

The outfit was coupled with stunning silver eyeshadow, highlighting the glimmer within her skirt and jewellery with a gloss that made her lips sparkle.

Zendaya Oscars Red Carpet 2022 1 of 4

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

As far as a selfie we can’t wait to see, Zendaya stopped to share a moment with Andrew Garfield, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Tick, Tick… Boom!. As Spider-Man: No Way Home fans know — the pair shared a beautiful and cathartic moment in the film, and seeing them together on the carpet melts the hearts of fans everywhere.

Zendaya and Andrew Garfield at the #Oscars



📸 via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/0mpJhFwAaQ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 27, 2022

andrew and zendaya omg my peter 3 and mj pic.twitter.com/PpjKpmVLUb — imaan (@dayapeters) March 27, 2022

Some fans also caught Zendaya noticing friend and fellow Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet.

Zendaya & Timothée Chalamet when they saw each other at the 2022 Academy Awards! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/fKzQL5xe1e — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 27, 2022

The Academy Awards ceremony is airing now, but you can still check out the beautiful looks from the red carpet as social media discusses the best of the best on the red carpet.