Letitia Wright – Net Worth, Age, Height, Relationship Status

At the young age of 27, Letitia Wright has a lot of potential and promise in Hollywood. It was only a few years ago that Marvel Studios Black Panther introduced the talented actress to the world as King T’challa’s genius sister, Shuri, and despite a few social media hiccups, fans are hungry to see more of the actress’s work. For many Americans, the drive to see more of Letitia Wright stems from the fact that she’s still a relatively new actress on the Hollywood scene. However, even though Black Panther was Wright’s first time gracing the big screen, it was not her first rodeo. The truth is, Letitia Wright has been on the acting circuit for a while. But unless you really keep up with the acting world, there’s a good chance that you don’t know much about other projects that she’s worked on. Well…we’re going to rectify that today.

Who is Letitia Wright?

According to Legit, Letitia Wright was born in Georgetown Guyana on October 31st 1993, then her family moved to London when she was still young. Raised in Tottenham, Letitia Wright performed the school plays as a child; citing Keke Palmer’s performance in the 2006 movie Akeelah and the Bee as inspiration to get into acting.

When she turned 16, she enrolled at the Identity School of Acting. After school, she landed her first professional acting roles in the British medical drama Holby City and the crime drama Top Boy in 2011. She continued with small roles and stage plays for the next four years before finally landing her first leading role in the 2015 coming-of-age drama Urban Hymn.

The Start Of A Promising Career

Her work in Urban Hymn grabbed the attention of Hollywood producers and she was able to snag an appearance in an episode of Doctor Who later in 2015. About the same time, she also appeared in the play Eclipsed; which was written by fellow Black Panther star Danai Gurira. We can’t be sure about this but Gurira may have had a part to play in recommending Wright for the role of Shuri after seeing the young actress perform in her play. Then again, like it was for Kat Dennings, Gurira may have just been an omen for Leticia; a sign that the two women were destined to work together on the critically acclaimed Black Panther later on down the line. Either way, it’s clear that fate was certainly lining the two up to meet for something big eventually…

In 2016, she landed her first recurring role as Renie on the British science fiction series, Humans. A year later, Wright starred in the Black Mirror episode “Black Museum” and earned herself a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

Shortly after, her career drastically changed…

Thanks to her hard work, Wright managed to earn the spot of a lifetime…as a card-carrying member of the MCU. In 2018, the rest of the world finally got to see Wright and all of her acting glory as she portrayed the role of Princess Shuri in Black Panther. Her role was both a highlight and scene-stealer in the movie as audiences raved about her stellar performance as a supporting character. Now part of the Disney/Marvel family, Leticia went on to reprise the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

But the MCU wasn’t the only universe calling. About the same time that Black Panther was released, Wright also appeared as Reb in Steven Spielberg adaptation of Ready Player One; another fantasy franchise that had the potential for future sequels. With not one, but two franchises currently casting her at the same time, Letitia Wright is well on her way to becoming a household name in popular culture.

Since the days of Endgame, Wright has stayed busy as she waited to return to the blockbuster projects. During that time, she returned to the theater and starred in several plays. She even appeared alongside Donald Glover and Rihanna in the short musical film, Guava Island in 2019.

Currently, she’s back on the Black Panther set working on the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; which is set to premiere on July 8th, 2022. Given that her performance was so well-received in the first movie, it’s a good chance that she’s received a hefty pay raise from Marvel Studios. So how much is her current net worth?

Letitia Wright’s Small Fortune

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Letitia Wright is only worth $4 million. Since she is still pretty much a new name in acting, that figure is actually not surprising. Most of her work has involved small supporting roles and more than likely didn’t offer much in terms of income for a small-time actress.

It’s very possible that Black Panther has been her biggest payday so far and probably makes up the majority of her small fortune. Still, with a promising career on the horizon and a stable job at one of the most lucrative franchises right now, Letitia stands to make a lot more money in the next few years. But success is nothing without someone special to share with, and with her growing popularity, it would make sense that there would be some lucky person that she spends her intimate time with.

Who is Leticia Wright dating?

Currently, no one. It’s been reported that the 5′ 5″ actress does not have a boyfriend and is enjoying the single life for right now. However, Wright tends to keep her private life out of the public eye; so even if she were dating, there’s a good chance we won’t know about it unless she wants us to know.

Not to mention, dating in Hollywood can become very stressful and the actress has already been very vocal about her trouble with mental health and depression. As a Christian, Wright is very particular about her spirituality and even declined movie roles to focus on herself and her faith. That being said, it’s also a good chance that she’s just as particular about who she chooses to be involved with romantically as well.