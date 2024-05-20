All Wingstop flavors ranked worst to best

For about 20 years now, there’s been a restaurant that inspires culinary love and practical downright obsession. This is called Wingstop, and it’s known for chicken wings (obviously) but there’s another reason it’s so popular: a cornucopia of extravagant and interesting flavors.

Recommended Videos

Perhaps no other restaurant quite captures the same level of fandom and dedication than the rapidly growing Wingstop franchise. Don’t believe us? Remember the Wingstop girl who went viral for working ten hours and yelling in a car about the restaurant?

Classic! That’s just the kind of loyalty this brand demands. What makes the Wingstop experience so special is the flavors. There are a bunch and they range in heat from “this tastes like winter” to “I regret my life and everything about it.” The wings tend to also be top notch: just the right amount of crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside.

The following list is compiled from a variety of sources around the web, but there’s no substitute for personal preference.

12. Plain

Wingstop plain wings + their ranch + parmesan cheese.



I now understand the hype. pic.twitter.com/SxG4TDsEDn — CB! (@CriticalBard) April 9, 2024

It’s not that plain is bad. It’s not. It’s just.. plain. While yes, no flavor is a flavor, Wingstop is all about flavor. However, this flavor is like vanilla. It’s fine. It’s also not going to blow anyone’s socks off.

11. Louisiana Rub

Ep 5: Wingstop Louisiana Rub Wings 🤤🍗🔥 Lagi sedap dari Wingstop and puas hati!! Sauce dia bahaya, buat stok seminggu pon boleh habis 😂🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/uNeltg5YFL — Hazwan Ramli (@Hazwanrl) March 15, 2024

Now we’re getting into the (chicken) meat of the list. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who puts these bad boys on the top of their Wingstop flavor list. Some say it’s just oil and hot powder without much flavor. Remember too, it’s a rub so it’s going to be dryer than something drenched in a sauce. Look out for a touch of garlic in the flavor, too.

10. Mango Habanero

me after having two bites of mango habanero boneless from wingstop pic.twitter.com/ItlTdsuAI6 — Adz🖤 (@adzmk2) April 12, 2024

Here’s what they don’t tell you about the Mango Habanero; it’s hot. Really hot. Like, you can’t even really taste the mango hot. In fact, the word mango in no way shape or form connotes “heat.” Mango is a nice tropical flavor that is sweet and soothing. Wingstop Mango Habanero is like hot sauce went to the gym every day for a year in preparation for a fight to the death with your tastebuds. Be Prepared.

9. Mild

wingstop fucked up my order now i gotta choke down atomic sauce wings when i ordered mild hawaiian pic.twitter.com/EKenoGAsPs — terra (@nblwpjm) October 24, 2023

Hard to go wrong with mild (if you’re into that sort of thing). If you enjoy the flavor of original hot but can’t handle that level of spice, this is basically the same flavor as hot but without all the spicy bells and whistles. It’s a stroll down the walkway of the airport as opposed to running full speed to your gate because you might miss your flight. It’s just a nice experience. A nice, pretty boring experience but a nice one nonetheless.

8. Hawaiian

Hawaii Wing Stop > Mainland Wing Stop pic.twitter.com/Ys2eEdGJxB — Jo Dan (@iLLmos) October 3, 2019

If you’re looking for sweet you’ve come to the right place. This is Wingstop’s sweetest flavor. It doesn’t even register on the heat scale. It’s sweet but also tangy. It’s citrus but also Asian. Basically, it’s for all the sweet tooths out there who need that sugar fix to keep the voices at bay. The sweet, sweet siren call of sugary goodness that’s also a meal at the same time.

7. Garlic Parmesan

I would like to formally withdraw my boneless wing slander.



that boneless garlic Parmesan from miss wingstop?????



baby— pic.twitter.com/oUC2Y0aNGB — e. (@ErinTheEsthie) April 19, 2024

This is another dry rub, but it’s pretty much nothing like the Louisiana hot rub. It’s both savory and buttery, with flavors of garlic and parmesan combined in the perfect ratio. If you’re looking for something that’s indulgent, go for this flavor. Here’s a hack: get a side of ranch to dip in and it honestly might change the way you look at the world.

6. Original Hot

how I feel after my 11th original hot wingstop boneless wing pic.twitter.com/S0UzlzLzw5 — jude 🇵🇸 (@vvenicebitch1) May 6, 2024

The sauce that started it all. The sauce that launched a thousand franchises all around the country. The sauce that started a whole new, well you get the point. It’s pretty hot but it’s still a notch down from the Mango Habanero. It has a nice kick to it with a touch of a tang at the end. Almost perfectly balanced. A classic.

5. Spicy Korean Q

The myth.

The legend.

Spicy Korean Q has returned.



Get yours today at https://t.co/tTrsJLJEz2!#LegendOfSKQ pic.twitter.com/WyJJtkov2e — Wingstop (@wingstop) June 4, 2018

The Spicy Korean Q is a mix of sriracha, garlic, ginger and crushed red pepper. Guess what? Still not as hot as the Mango Habanero, the sauce with the most misleading name of all time. The balance of this sauce is delicate and intentional at the same time. Needs to be experienced to be believed.

4. Cajun

can’t stop thinking about wingstop cajun chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/z4JtEmq6c7 — lexi (@JUST_A_L0VER) May 12, 2024

If it’s heat you’re looking for, you came to the right place. Cajun wings are original hot wings with a dusting of cajun seasoning. There’s a little bit of New Orleans tucked away into this one, as well as a whole lot of hot. We’re talking Mango Habanero level hot here. However, if heat isn’t anything you’re worried about, and you want a zesty mix of spices with the welcoming warmth of a Wingstop staple, you’re going to be very happy indeed.

3. Hickory Smoked BBQ

ANYTHING MORE THAN HICKORY SMOKED BBQ AT WINGSTOP IS VERY SPICY TO MEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/S9NGWtUzID — animal princess🐾 (@HopeMoriwaki) December 5, 2018

It’s pretty much a cop-out to call Hickory Smoked BBQ the best flavor at Wingstop. It’s the U2 of flavors, everyone likes it but no one LOVES it. It gets the job done, though. It’s both smoky and sweet, the perfect BBQ flavor for someone who goes to Wingstop for BBQ. Or someone who doesn’t want to deal with heat. Your grandma would enjoy it. Whether that’s good or bad is completely up to you.

2. Lemon Pepper

Summoning circle:



🕯️ 🕯️

🕯️ 🕯️



🕯️ 20 pc combo 🕯️

all lemon pepper

🕯️ 🕯️

🕯️ 🕯️ — Wingstop (@wingstop) May 14, 2024

Lemon Pepper does the dry rub method right. Somehow, Wingstop found almost the perfect combination of flavors for something so unique that it’s absolutely one of the most popular flavors at the restaurant. The lemon gives you a nice zest while the pepper is tolerable and enjoyable. This flavor is for people who maybe want to try something spicy but aren’t sure if they could handle it. A gateway sauce, if you will. Try it with ranch!

1. Atomic

Trying to sleep after eating a 20 piece Atomic wings from Wingstop

(I regret nothing) pic.twitter.com/eu5UfoFNc9 — Markey 🐗⚔️ (@morewingspls) March 11, 2024

If anything is diametrically opposite from a plain wing, this is it. Atomic is basically why they need to invent ratings. Everything on the Wingstop menu is measured on a heat scale of one to four. The Atomic is a five – the only five. It’s like the original hot but if the original hot was in kindergarten and Atomic just graduated from college. It will make liquid seep out of your body in an attempt to cool you down. Just know what you’re getting into and dial 9, 1, and then keep your finger hovering over 1.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more