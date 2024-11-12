Our 15 best early Black Friday Electronics deals to grab right now

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! (Ok, Christmas might be a few more weeks away, but Black Friday is always the perfect holiday for your wallets!)

We’re far away from the times when Black Friday used to only be a one-day affair. Now, the entire month of November is marked with exciting deals on all your favorite electronic products, and shopping has never been more fun! So whether you want to get an early start on your gadget bucket list this holiday, or you’re in the mood for some killer upgrades, now’s the time! And we’ve curated 15 of the best early Black Friday electronics deals!

A brand new Apple iPad is never a bad idea, no matter the time of the year. But you’re better off this Black Friday with a staggeringly low price of just $300 for the 10th generation model. This tablet has a 10.9-inch liquid retina display, an A14 bionic chip, and the latest iPadOS. With this iPad, you can work and play on the go, as it comes with all the essential Apple apps, and a 64GB memory capacity for all your needs.

If the iPad isn’t to your taste for some reason, this renewed 2020 MacBook Air is exactly what you need. The ultra-light laptop might not be the latest model, but it is still leaps above many other laptops on the market. It features a 13.6-inch screen, and weighs next to nothing! You can save up to $50if you get this laptop now at only $407.90.

13. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 – 33% off

If Apple products aren’t your speed, this Samsung Galaxy Smart watch can cater to all your smart watch needs. From tracking your health and sleep, to contacting your friends and family, and even making payments, the Galaxy Watch does it all. And it also helps that you’re saving about $150, at a completely unbeatable price of $288.98!

Another great Samsung product is this Q80C QLED Smart TV. This TV is decked out with the top class audio-visual technology, including Direct Full Array, and Dolby Atmos. Enjoy a 4K viewing experience and save $500 if you get this TV now at $998. That’s a steal if we ever saw one!

11. Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – 51% off

These stylish Beats headphones are best-sellers every year, so it’s no surprise that they’re getting discounted early for Black Friday. Features like transparency mode allow your music to blend seamlessly with the sounds around you, while active noise canceling filters out unwanted sounds. This year, you can get these headphones at over 50% off for $170.

This Mini-LED Hisense TV is on sale this Black Friday for just $350, giving you an upgraded experience at a fraction of the cost! With this model, you can enjoy better quality viewing, thanks to the MiniLED and QLED Quantum Dot color technology. Altogether, this TV is great for catching a movie with friends, gaming, sports, and all your other viewing needs.

9. Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen – 24% off

Yes, we’re still riding the Apple train this Black Friday! One way to stay in the loop is with a sleek Apple watch. This smartwatch is great for monitoring sleep, heart rate, and other key vitals. The Apple watch also helps you stay connected to your other Apple devices, so you can send messages, or make calls with ease. You can save over $60 this Black Friday, and snag this watch for just $189. There’s not much time left!

8. Dyson V12 Stick Vacuum – 38% off

Don’t judge a vacuum by its size! The Dyson V12 Detect might be smaller, but it matches larger models in suction and airflow. With its interchangeable brushes and attachments, your floors will thank you! You can get this product at $550 for Black Friday, almost $100 cheaper than the original price.

7. Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker – 50% off

If your smart home is already full of Google devices, or you’re a budding Google lover, this smart speaker should be your next purchase. With crisp audio quality, this speaker delivers better sound than your past products. It can also connect to other Nest speakers and Google devices so you can have sound all around your home, or broadcast messages to different rooms. You can now get this speaker for $50, instead of $100.

If you’re a pet owner, you know how frustrating it can be to have to clean up after your shedding pet. Thankfully, this stunning BLACK + DECKER vacuum has adjustable suction settings and a detachable and washable filter, which is perfect for cleaning car mats, carpets, clothes, or furniture. It’s also battery-powered and portable, so you don’t get tangled up in a pesky cord. This vacuum is now going for $69.

5. Cuisinart Air Fryer – 23% off

An air fryer is a kitchen staple if you want to get meals cooked faster and more healthily. Cuisinart’s stainless steel model comes with accessories like an oven rack, frying basket and more to accommodate its 6-in-1 model. For pre-Black Friday sales, this product could be yours for $100.

4. Amazon Echo Pop – 10% off

The Echo Pop speaker is the best device to have Alexa with you anywhere in your house. Whether you want to listen to some music, or relax with an audiobook, the Echo Pop provides the best sound quality for all your needs. It also comes with different light settings, including a fun disco light, and a calming night light. At just $18, it’s the ultimate deal to snag this Black Friday!

3. Amazon Echo Show 8 – 5% off

Don’t just stop at the Echo Pop, take your experience to the next level with the Echo Show 8. This device is a smart home hub that allows you to control all your smart devices with ease. The Echo Show 8 has all kinds of new and improved features such as spatial audio, a high-quality camera for video calls, and improved connectivity. You’ll be saving $50 if you hurry and grab it at its current price of $100.

2. Apple AirPods 4 – 8% off

Rounding out the Apple products are these stunning Airpods. The AirPod 4 has a host of new features that make it a truly, fresh stand out. It is water and sweat-proof, and much more durable than previous models. You can also opt for the active noise cancellation model, which comes with a conversation awareness feature that automatically lowers music volume when you speak. These AirPods are available for just $119 right now.

Some people say owning a Roomba is a bit like owning a pet, but you’ve never met a pet as smart as iRobot’s combo j5+. Compatible with Alexa, this Roomba can identify and avoid objects, empty itself, and map out your space to work automatically. For Black Friday it’s going at $400, saving you over $300.

