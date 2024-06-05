The 10 best national parks, ranked

Before we had computers, before we had movies, before we had cars and planes, we had the original time waster: nature. Patriotism aside, some of the best national parks in the world are tucked away between the 48 contiguous states and additional territories. Let’s take a look at the best of them.

First a little history: The American National Park system began when Congress passed the Yellowstone Act of 1872. The area was to be used “as a public park or pleasuring ground for the benefit and enjoyment of the people” to be under the “exclusive control of the Secretary of the Interior.”

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson created the National Park Service, which now oversees over 400 areas totaling more than 84 million acres in all 50 states, “the District of Columbia, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, Saipan, and the Virgin Islands.” So, which are the best?

10. White Sands – New Mexico

The shimmering white sands that rise like dough in the heart of the Tularosa Basin in New Mexico need to be seen in person, as pictures don’t do it justice. It’s 275 miles of the world’s largest gypsum dunefield, and when in the midst of it, it can feel like you’re on another planet. Don’t forget to bring water and sunscreen because it’s going to get hot.

9. Sequoia – California

Want to stand in awe of some of the largest and most beautiful trees in the world? Look no further than Sequoia National Park, located in the southern Sierra Nevada east of Visalia. Make sure to visit the General Sherman tree, the largest on this planet by volume. In fact, the Giant Forest has five of the ten biggest trees in the whole world. Prepare to feel small.

8. Death Valley – California

This parched park has the distinction of being the driest, hottest, and lowest place in the country all in one. There are ghost towns and scores of canyons, badlands, and dunes to explore. You’ll also come across both hot and cold springs. There’s so much to do and explore!

7. Voyageurs – Minnesota

Voyageurs National Park may not have the name recognition of say, Yellowstone, but consider it a well-kept secret. It’s just below the Canadian border, and because of its location is one of the least visited parks in the country. There are 84,000 acres of waterways and 655 miles of picturesque shoreline plus over 500 islands. Also, there are several boat-access tent sites should you want to spend the night under the stars.

6. Rocky Mountain – Colorado

Come and explore 415 square miles of mountain wilderness. There are over 300 miles of trails with breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks, lazy rivers (and plenty of not lazy ones), lush meadows, and beautiful valleys. You can hike Trail Ridge Road (which reaches 12,183 ft in elevation), or bike or drive it.

5. Grand Teton – Wyoming

This is one of the most popular parks in the country, so you’re going to have some company at this one. In the winter, it’s a popular cross-country skiing destination with many backcountry trails lined with firs. Summer visitors can enjoy and explore more than 200 miles of trails, or climb the park’s many peaks. It’s also home to the beautiful Snake River, packed with wildlife and fauna specific to the area.

4. Zion – Utah

If you’ve ever watched a Western, you’ve probably seen some of Zion National Park. It’s full of sandstone formations, deep caves, valley paths, and deep gorges. It feels like it hasn’t been touched in a thousand years and that’s part of the charm. No other park can quite match the specific magic of Zion. Prepare to be awed by the sheer grandeur.

3. Yosemite – California

Yosemite is one of the most popular national parks in the world. It’s home to some of the biggest waterfalls in the world by height and spans more than 1,200 miles. There are scores of activities for both serious adventurers and families trying to make some memories together. Hard to go wrong with this one.

2. Grand Canyon – Arizona

Another absolute wonder, the Grand Canyon is simultaneously beautiful and terrifying. What’s really mind-bending is the fact that the canyon was carved by the Colorado River between 50-70 million years ago. If there’s one place on earth that’s going to leave you in awe, it’s going to be this one.

1. Yellowstone – Grand Canyon

The Yellowstone National Park is the first park we ever had in this country for a reason. It has more than half the world’s supply of hot springs and active geysers and it’s so big it spans 2 million acres. There are also beautiful sulfur lakes that bubble and buffalo that roam. From complicated, arduous hikes to handicap-accessible boardwalks, this park has something for everyone.

