Can you buy liquor on the 4th of July?

4th of July is that glorious time of year when Americans celebrate their independence by blasting fireworks, grilling anything that moves, and trying to remember where they put the American flag lawn chairs.

The 4th of July isn’t just about fireworks and food comas, though. It commemorates the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, effectively telling King George III, “Thanks, but no thanks, we’re doing our own thing now.” This historic document, penned by Thomas Jefferson (when he wasn’t busy with his architectural endeavors or allegedly fathering children with his slaves – yikes), marked the birth of the United States of America. From that day forward, July 4 has been celebrated with parades, patriotic speeches, and enough red, white, and blue decor to make even the most enthusiastic American feel a tad overwhelmed.

I know, I know, you didn’t come here for a history lesson, did you? Or maybe you did, and that’s why you’re trying to drink. Whatever the reason, knowing whether you can secure that sweet, sweet elixir of sociability can be the difference between a festive celebration and a long day of eye-twitching sobriety.

Can I buy alcohol from stores on 4th of July?

In most states, you will be able to find a way to procure your favorite adult beverages on Independence Day. Many liquor stores recognize that the 4th of July is a prime time for imbibing and will keep their doors open for your convenience. In states like Utah, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, the government operates liquor stores. You can buy liquor on the July 4, but only from state-run stores with limited hours. Meanwhile, in states like California, New York, and Texas, private stores are generally open, and sales are permissible on the 4th of July unless restricted by local ordinances.

Also note that, in some states, such as parts of Kentucky or Texas, certain counties do not allow the sale of alcohol at all, regardless of the day. Some areas have “Blue Laws” that restrict the sale of alcohol on Sundays or specific holidays. These could potentially impact sales on the 4th of July if it falls close to a Sunday or other restricted days.

Given the variability in state laws and local ordinances, if you plan to buy liquor on the 4th of July, consider contacting your local liquor stores directly to confirm their holiday hours. If you’re unsure of the regulations, or if stores typically close early, consider purchasing your alcohol a day or two in advance. And if you find yourself out of luck, there’s always the possibility of making friends with someone who plans better than you do.

