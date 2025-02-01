Death by potato chip: Lay’s forced to recall product because of ingredient that might, um, kill you

Of late, life has bypassed the barometer of normalcy and acquired a rather morbid garb, what with the recent plane crash over the Potomac River and the wildfires in LA. And it just got even more inexplicable with the latest health advisory about everyone’s favorite snack, Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, being potentially deadly.

Apparently, the thinly sliced, salty, and crunchy potato chips have been slapped with a Class 1 recall due to health safety concerns. In response to this recall, bags of America’s fave crispy indulgence are being yanked from shelves.

The recall was warranted after health authorities discovered an undeclared ingredient in the Lay’s Classic flavor chips. The ingredient could trigger a “life-threatening allergic reaction,” according to PepsiCo, the parent company of Lay’s.

The FDA has classified a previous Frito-Lay potato chip recall under its highest risk level after some bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips were found to potentially contain undeclared milk ingredients.https://t.co/6vgWEE4mVo — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 28, 2025

On Monday, Jan. 27, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it raised an earlier recall’s classification to Class 1 — the highest and most serious classification for food recalls. What this entails is having a volatile food item that can “cause serious adverse health consequences or death” upon exposure or ingestion.

The earlier recall was issued on Dec. 18, 2024, after authorities received complaints from consumers who had bought and eaten some of the affected 13 oz potato chip packets.

The undeclared ingredient was milk. People allergic to it could suffer severe sensitivity symptoms if they consume any mislabeled Lay’s Classic. The symptoms include vomiting, hives, dizziness, and a drop in blood pressure. In some instances, it can cause anaphylaxis, which is life-threatening, as per the Mayo Clinic.

For those with a milk allergy, even a small amount could lead to a serious reaction. Hence, PepsiCo and the FDA sounded the alarm and ordered the removal of the products from stores.

According to PepsiCo, the affected packets were distributed among Oregon and Washington stores and e-commerce distributors. They were labeled “Guaranteed Fresh Date of 11 FEB 2025” on the front and had the manufacturing codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

FDA officials said consumers with “allergy or sensitivity to milk” should throw their purchased bags immediately. However, it would be best to just toss them out entirely if you do not know if you are allergic to milk. This is because milk allergies are not 100% diagnosed in the U.S., based on research.

Thankfully, no allergic reactions in connection to the potato chips have been reported thus far. But for questions about the recall and the affected products, feel free to contact Frito-Lay at 1-800-352-447 between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday to Friday.

The updated recall comes on the heels of another FDA Class 1 alert over bags of broccoli sold at Walmart. Braga Fresh’s 12-ounce Marketside Broccoli Florets were pulled due to a potentially deadly Listeria contamination.

Broccoli packages sold at Walmart stores in 20 states have received an elevated recall status over a Listeria contamination that has potentially fatal consequences. pic.twitter.com/jGTKu5ELMt — Nothing is everything (@itstheyear5021) January 29, 2025

Affected bags were sold in 20 states, including Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

Listeria is a bacteria that can contaminate food and cause an array of symptoms, such as headache, fever, and chills. People with weak immune systems — pregnant women, newborns, and the elderly — are at a greater risk of suffering a severe form of its infection, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The voluntary recall was issued on Dec. 31, 2024, with health officials urging customers to check their refrigerators and trash any affected bags.

