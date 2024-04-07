How to get rid of the Sensitive Content Warning on Twitter / X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has strict content policies protecting users from graphic and sexual content. However, it’s easy to bypass these limitations to see all the tweets in your feed without the “sensitive content” warning.

According to X’s sensitive media policy, users of the popular social network are forbidden from posting any content involving gratuitous gore, sexual violence, necrophilia, and bestiality. However, it does allow a lot of adult-oriented content to circulate on the platform, provided that users follow some general rules. Some content cannot be included in live presentations, profile pictures, or banners. This rule applies to graphic content, nudity, and sexual behavior. This kind of content can be posted freely if the user correctly tags it as sensitive content.

If a tweet is sensitive, it no longer shows in search results. All sensitive content also has a “sensitive content” warning that blurs images and prevents you from seeing the tweet. You can quickly bypass this warning by clicking on the tweet and confirming you are an adult willing to consume uncensored content. Still, depending on your habits, manually removing the warning from every sensitive content tweet you want to see can become bothersome.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to deactivate the warning altogether.

Turning off the sensitive content filter on X / Twitter, step-by-step

Image via X

You can log into your X account in any web browser. Once you do that, click on the three dots on the left side of the screen, representing the “More” menu. Inside this menu, you can click on “Settings and Privacy.” Once the list of settings opens, look for the “Privacy and safety” option. Click on it, and, on the right side of the screen, you’ll find the “Content you see” option. Click on it, and a checkbox will show up with the option to “Display media that may contain sensitive content.” If you check this box, you’ll effectively remove the sensitive content warning from your Twitter feed.

Image via X

If you want X to exhibit sensitive content in search results, you must take another step. On the same menu where you remove the sensitive content warning, click on “Search Setting.” On the window that pops up, there is another checkbox to “Hide sensitive content.” By unchecking the box, you’ll allow the social network to suggest all sorts of content in your searches, even tweets directed to adults.

You can also do this procedure on your Android phone. To start the process, click on your profile photo in the top-left corner of the X app. This will open a list of options that includes “Settings and privacy.” From there, you can follow the same path you would take in a web browser to change your profile’s sensitive content configurations.

It’s impossible to access the sensitive content options on iOS devices, meaning you cannot use your Apple phone to remove the warning. However, all the changes made to a profile carry across multiple devices. That means you can still perform the necessary changes on a web browser and unlock unrestricted access on your iPhone.