How to make solar eclipse glasses

View the cosmic marvel safely using items you already have in your home.

The first total solar eclipse in six years will happen on Monday, April 8. The exciting celestial event occurs when the rotation of the earth perfectly lines up and for just a moment the moon passes between the sun and the earth and completely blocks the sun’s light.

Recommended Videos

According to NASA, the longest eclipse will be in Torrean, Mexico for a total of four minutes and 28 seconds, however, the total eclipse will be visible in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

We're 11 DAYS from our total solar eclipse across a large part of Arkansas!



Areas closest to the center line will experience over 4 minutes and 15 seconds of totality.



The closer you are to the edge, the shorter the duration. I can't put every city on the map, but there is… pic.twitter.com/qTGVUutemU — James Bryant (@KATVJames) March 28, 2024

If you’re planning on viewing the eclipse you have to follow the number one eclipse rule: do not stare directly at it, as the former U.S. president did during the last total eclipse in the country in 2017.

We almost forgot Donald Trump stared directly at a solar eclipse https://t.co/2rvUSeghBP — Metro (@MetroUK) March 28, 2024

Instead, to see the eclipse you can use a pair of specialty glasses that will block out all of the harmful UV rays that will damage your eyes, according to NASA. You can buy these online or even make them yourself following the steps below.

Need a simple and safe way to watch the #solareclipse next week? Try this pinhole eclipse projector: https://t.co/c0bzWiLeko pic.twitter.com/ESkpXJpGgT — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) August 14, 2017

1. Start with cardboard

Live Science, ScoutLife, and Newsweek all recommend starting your DIY goggles with cardboard. Starting with a shoe box is easiest, and you likely have one lying around your house.

2. Cut a hole

Next, cut a one-inch square hole in your box. The hole should be in the lower right-hand corner of your shoebox, particularly on one of the ends.

3. Grab your tinfoil

Tap a small square of tinfoil over the outside of the whole. Make sure that all areas of the hole are covered and the tape is secure. You don’t want any light getting through the edges. Then, take a pin or pencil and poke a hole in the middle of the tin foil.

4. Hole number two

Cut a second square of the same size on the corner across from your tin foiled hole. This should be on the same side of the box. This hole will remain uncovered.

5. Grab a piece of paper

Cut out a rectangle of white printer paper inside the box, directly across from the tin foiled hole. You can leave a little sliver of uncovered cardboard across from the non-covered hole.

6. Close the lid and check out the eclipse!

When it comes time for the eclipse put the lid on your shoebox and look through the open hole with the eclipse behind you. The tiny pinhole in the aluminum foil will filter the eclipse and project it onto the piece of paper in your box!

For a more visual version of eclipse-goggle instructions check out a video.

There are tons of ways to protect your eyes while still seeing the eclipse. If DIY-ing doesn’t; work for you, you can purchase protective goggles on Amazon.

If your goggles are ready you can look up when the eclipse will be visible on Time and Date’s Eclipse Calculator.

Happy viewing!