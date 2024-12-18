‘I got terrible anxiety everyday’: The Matilda Djerf controversy, explained

On yet another episode of “you don’t really know social media influencers,” the famous business owner and queen of photo dumps, Matilda Djerf, is being called out for harboring a toxic workplace.

Allegedly, what results in picture perfect smiles, actually comes on the back of uncomfortable frowns, and in some reported instances, “psychological terror.” And Djerf herself has added insult to the injury by posting a response that many have quickly labeled “tone-deaf” and “fake.”

What exactly is the Matilda Djerf controversy?

11 former djerf avenue by matilda djerf employees speaks out about office conditions pic.twitter.com/VqvkUhwQ0G — noah (@pradachurch) December 12, 2024

Matilda Djerf is best known for her wavy blonde curls, gorgeous photo dumps, and her clothing brand, Djerf Avenue, which she launched in 2019. However, she recently came under fire for the latter, after a report from the Swedish outlet Aftonbladet exposed her and her company for harboring a hostile workplace environment.

The investigation, published on Dec. 12, included statements from 11 current and former Djerf Avenue employees who opted to remain anonymous. They described the workplace as a “degrading work environment with public scolding, bullying, and public control where Matilda Djerf’s mood rules the agenda.” They also accused her of creating a culture of “psychological terror” in the workplace, with one former employee claiming “I got terrible anxiety everyday.”

i made my first djerf avenue purchase last week and now it comes out that matilda is actually a terrible person? pic.twitter.com/JRqbjGARcK — ‎ً (@finallgirls) December 12, 2024

One source reported that Djerf had a private toilet in the office that she only allowed certain employees to use. Whenever anyone else used the toilet, they were forced to clean it. Another source mentioned that despite the size-inclusive image that Djerf Avenue portrayed, Djerf herself did not hold those beliefs. The source claimed that once, after a photo shoot with a plus-sized model, Djerf looked at the photographs and ordered that they re-shoot because “she looks so f-cking fat in these clothes and we can’t show it.”

Altogether, the sources reported on the toll working for Djerf had on their mental health, with many of them mentioning suffering from sleeping problems, anxiety, and constant crying due to her treatment. One employee said, “I have never been so afraid of a person in my entire life. She could scold one in front of the whole office.”

Djerf’s response, and the backlash that followed

Following the expose, Djerf released a statement and apology on her social media. She opted to release a video statement to her Instagram stories, and a written statement in her feed. Djerf also explained that she had remained silent on social media following the investigation because she had to meet with her Djerf Avenue team and employees first. Finally, she explained that her written statement would detail the steps she was taking to make up for her actions, even though she claims to know that it will never be enough.

However, from the look of the comments, the people aren’t buying it. Before the apology, she already began to garner even more fire after she posted a cutesy photo dump from her time in London. Instead of outrightly addressing the claims, she opted to comment on her own photo, informing her followers that she doesn’t recognize herself in the claims. Comments raged on, with many noting that she decided to leave this information as a comment, instead of outright for her followers to see. As such, she was branded a “mean girl,” and “diabolical.”

As for the actions she plans on taking to improve the work environment at Djerf Avenue, she mentioned that the company will be hiring a new management team and a PR professional, and the company will introduce anonymous monthly surveys to receive feedback.

