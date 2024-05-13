Have you ever stumbled out of the club at 2 o’clock in the morning and begged the designated driver of choice to take you to McDonald’s? We all have, that much is a given, but now imagine if you could snag yourself a Mickey D’s meal for just 5 bucks.

Recommended Videos

The thought alone might seem undoubtedly mind-blowing, seeing as inflation has resulted in the ever-growing rise of high grocery bills and fast food items — making it feel almost impossible to eat affordably in this economy. And yet, this exact economical crisis could potentially lead us to a swift variety of changes within the Golden Arches realm — including a decrease of cost when it comes to selecting a delectable and reasonably priced meal while on the go.

In the aftermath of the meal deal rumor making its rounds all over social media and even being printed in news headlines, french fries aficionados and Big Mac connoisseurs are scratching their heads and wondering if the fast food supplier is indeed rolling out an eye-catching meal deal.

Is McDonald’s really going to release a $5 meal deal?

Photo by Brett Jordan via Unsplash

At the current time of this writing, McDonald’s has not made an official confirmation about the potential meal deals, but the rumor mill circulating has pointed at the $5 meal deals possibly happening at some point in the near future. Over the last several decades, McDonald’s has famously included items on its value menu lists, although the possibility of either a McChicken or McDouble with fries and a drink for $5 is now being discussed.

The aforementioned meal deal would likely be a counter for sales being down in McDonald’s due to soaring costs, which has led folks to not opt for fast food as much as they had in the past. As a result, foodies have urged McDonald’s and other fast food suppliers to make its food affordable again, which is where the potential meal deal would come into play. And with competition such as Burger King and Wendy’s incorporating its own deals, perhaps it’s time for McDonald’s to join the fray.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more