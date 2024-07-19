Is Starbucks mobile order down and does that mean that I, like, can’t get coffee today?!

From the delicious holiday drinks to your go-to order, Starbucks is always there when you need to get ready for the day, or to treat yourself. This seems even more important on a Friday morning, when you’re tired from working hard all week, and looking forward to Saturday and Sunday but you need something extra from your best pal, caffeine.

But… is it true that we can’t use the Starbucks mobile order? That sounds like a nightmare, so let’s chat…

Is Starbucks mobile order down today?

Photo via Instagram/starbucks

Yes, we’re sad to say that on Friday July 19th, 2024, the Starbucks mobile ordering system is down. This is because of the Crowdstrike power outage that is affecting a lot of industries including banks and airlines, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. If you want caffeine today (and of course you do), you can still go to a Starbucks because while some aren’t open because of the outage, others are still operating as usual.

As Masslive.com explained, any app or service that is part of Microsoft 365 is dealing with this issue. And it’s all because Crowdstrike planned an update, which then caused this surprising situation. A lot of people shared their experiences with this situation on X this morning, and said the Starbucks location they went to was super packed as people weren’t sure what was going on.

Of course, sometimes this does happen, like in May 2022 when Yahoo! reported that people were stunned they had to go into a coffee shop and ask for the drink they wanted instead of the ease of the app. But when the Starbucks mobile app is down, it’s usually a technological glitch, not part of a huge outage like it is now.

We can confidently say that this outage won’t last forever (even though a day without ordering coffee through this app might feel like way too long). Easy access to coffee should be back soon… and we’ll celebrate with our favorite beverage. We can splurge a little.

