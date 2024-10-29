Kevin Smith did it first: What the heck is up with the Catholic Church’s new anime mascot?

If you required any more proof that we live in the absolute worst timeline, The Catholic Church is here to provide. In the weirdest intersection of religion and anime, the centuries-old organization is appealing directly to today’s youth through the globally loved medium of Kawaii anime girls.

Who is Luce and why are people so mad?

This is the result of having effeminate men in leadership positions. This is what abounds in modern evangelicalism, sad to see it now in catholicism.



– "Be on the alert, stand firm in the faith, act like men, be strong" (1 Corinthians 16:13). — Enior (@EniorJimenez) October 29, 2024

That’s right, churchgoers need no longer feel judged by an emaciated man nailed to a cross. In a bid to connect to the youth, the Pope has instead fabricated the perfect mixture of soul-less pop culture and religious symbolism. And no, it isn’t Kevin Smith’s “Buddy Christ.”

Named “Luce” after the Italian word for light, the knockoff Funko Pop is part of the Vatican’s mission to engage with, “the pop culture so beloved by our young people.” But of course, devout believers are already outraged over the cutesy little creation. In less than 24 hours, the mascot has been torn to shreds on social media, and the focus varies wildly depending on who you ask.

They complained that the design was amoral, should have been more overtly religious, has a name too similar to “Lucifer,” and my personal favorite, the mascot was the result of “effeminate men in leadership positions.” But most of the outrage stems from the artist behind the mascot, Simone Legno.

Luce-Lucifer… maybe — minette (@MinetteMinette1) October 28, 2024

Legno defined the Tokyo-pop art movement of the early 2000s and is the designer behind the Tokidoki craze. Between his prominent support of the LGBTQIA+ community, and Tokidoki’s limited run of sex toys, Legno isn’t exactly the perfect poster child for the Church. The Native Italian isn’t too pressed, however. He hasn’t addressed the backlash. Instead, the artist expressed his gratitude for the Dicastery for “opening its doors to pop culture,” and hopes that “Luce can represent the sentiments that resonate in the hearts of the younger generations.”

For every penny of pop culture the mascot carries comes a pound of religious iconography. The yellow of her raincoat represents the Vatican, and her mud-stained boots symbolize the pilgrim’s journey. Her staff stands for the pilgrimage toward eternity, and her shining eyes are the “hope of the heart. The seashells in her eyes represent the Camino de Santiago, a network of trails leading to the shrine of the apostle James in Northwest Spain.

I’m showing my age here, but this whole affair reminded me of Kevin Smith’s religious comedy, Dogma. The film was blasted by multiple Catholic organizations in 1999 for its content, but the identifiable “Buddy Christ” was one of the most reviled inclusions. The statue, which shows Jesus winking and throwing a thumbs up, is a more uplifting version of the, as George Carlin’s character describes it, “wholly depressing” crucified version. The satirical image is still called out today by members of the church, and used as an example of making the “Lord more palatable to our modern sensibilities.”

The Vatican had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and they blew it. pic.twitter.com/Om47O3jY0u — Lawyer of Dragons (@Dragonlawyer11) October 28, 2024

Luce isn’t the only Kawaii kid the Vatican is rolling out. Luce & Friends – a group of multi-ethnic children and their cavalcade of pets –will make their debut at Italy’s largest comic convention. Their release also marks the first time the Vatican Dicastery has attended the event – or any comic-adjacent convention worldwide. Archbishop Rino Fisichella told the Catholic News Agency that the move will allow the church to, “speak to younger generations about the theme of hope, which is more central than ever in the evangelical message.”

Their official release coincides with Her launch also coincides with the 2025 Jubilee, an occasion that happens once every seven “weeks of years,” or every 49 years – though some argue it should be the 50th. The bi-centennial celebration was an auspicious occasion, servants would be released from indentured servitude, some debts forgiven, and travelers would return home to celebrate.

