Image via @johncremeansx & U.S. Bank
Minnesota plane crash may have claimed the life of a U.S. Bank executive

The person in the house the plane crashed into was miraculously unhurt.
David James
Published: Mar 31, 2025 09:15 am

On Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025, a small single-engine plane crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, killing everyone on board. Now there’s a twist in the story, as 63-year-old Terry Dolan, a prominent executive at U.S. Bank, is believed to have been on the flight and perished in the crash.

The plane – a single-engine SOCATA TBM7 – departed from Des Moines International Airport and was heading to Anoka County-Balaine Airport in Minneapolis when the accident occured. It’s currently unclear what the cause of the crash was, but the fire department was dispatched at around 12.22 pm after the crash and subsequent house fire was reported.

Two people were living in the house at the time, but only one was home and was left miraculously uninjured and safely evacuated. It’s unclear how many passengers were aboard the aircraft, though it was registered to the U.S. Bank vice chair and chief administration officer, who has not been seen since.

U.S. Bank released a statement saying they couldn’t confirm Dolan’s death, but that they “believe he was” on board at the time of the incident: “We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was,”

They continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident. We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service.”

Dolan was also on the board of Catholic Charities Twin Cities, with their former CEO Tim Marx telling PEOPLE that he “had a passion for flying and his plane.” This perhaps indicates that Dolan himself was the pilot on his last fateful voyage. Marx described the events of Saturday as a “real sad shock”.

The National Transportation Safety Board (the NTSB) is currently investigating whether the crash was a result of mechanical failure, weather conditions or an unknown factor and is aiming to publish their preliminary report within the next few weeks. This will likely confirm whether Dolan was the pilot on this flight and if there was any obvious fault with the plane that led to the accident. However, as with most air crashes, the full investigation and crash report will take years to produce.

