Minnesota plane crash may have claimed the life of a U.S. Bank executive

On Saturday, Mar. 29, 2025, a small single-engine plane crashed into a house in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, killing everyone on board. Now there’s a twist in the story, as 63-year-old Terry Dolan, a prominent executive at U.S. Bank, is believed to have been on the flight and perished in the crash.

The plane – a single-engine SOCATA TBM7 – departed from Des Moines International Airport and was heading to Anoka County-Balaine Airport in Minneapolis when the accident occured. It’s currently unclear what the cause of the crash was, but the fire department was dispatched at around 12.22 pm after the crash and subsequent house fire was reported.

First image from the scene of the plane crash in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota show significant damage to at least one building.

The plane (N721MB) had a last recorded altitude of 2100 feet and a ground speed of around 86 knots.

It is still unclear if anyone has been injured. pic.twitter.com/TO0dKvz7zW — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) March 29, 2025

Two people were living in the house at the time, but only one was home and was left miraculously uninjured and safely evacuated. It’s unclear how many passengers were aboard the aircraft, though it was registered to the U.S. Bank vice chair and chief administration officer, who has not been seen since.

U.S. Bank released a statement saying they couldn’t confirm Dolan’s death, but that they “believe he was” on board at the time of the incident: “We are aware that the plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park on Saturday afternoon was registered to Terry Dolan, our vice chair and chief administration officer. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not been able to confirm whether he was on board, but we believe he was,”

They continued: “Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family and friends, and anyone who may have been affected by yesterday’s tragic incident. We are grateful that there were not any injuries to residents of the home that was impacted by the crash, and we thank all the first responders who have provided service.”

Minnesota Plane Crash: A tragic plane crash shook Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, when a single-engine SOCATA TBM7 slammed into a home at 10792 Kyle Avenue just after noon on Saturday. The aircraft, en route from Des Moines International Airport to Anoka County-Blaine Airport, erupted… pic.twitter.com/w4GitAqIVt — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) March 30, 2025

Dolan was also on the board of Catholic Charities Twin Cities, with their former CEO Tim Marx telling PEOPLE that he “had a passion for flying and his plane.” This perhaps indicates that Dolan himself was the pilot on his last fateful voyage. Marx described the events of Saturday as a “real sad shock”.

The National Transportation Safety Board (the NTSB) is currently investigating whether the crash was a result of mechanical failure, weather conditions or an unknown factor and is aiming to publish their preliminary report within the next few weeks. This will likely confirm whether Dolan was the pilot on this flight and if there was any obvious fault with the plane that led to the accident. However, as with most air crashes, the full investigation and crash report will take years to produce.

