On This Day, April 25: Nicki Minaj goes to theaters and the Avengers visit New Mexico

April 25 might be a simple weekday in most people’s lives, but it marks some massive events in entertaining history. That’s because April 25 is the birthday of a Hollywood legend and the beginning of a production that would change the world forever. As we look back and reflect on how each day is vital for pop culture, here are some things worth remembering.

Happy birthday, Al Pacino

Image via Paramount Pictures

Alfredo James Pacino was born on April 25, 1940. Al Pacino – as he would be known everywhere – revolutionized cinema by starring in one of the best movies ever made, The Godfather. He would also return for the arguably better sequel, The Godfather Part II, and the underrated threequel, The Godfather Part III. The fact that Al Pacino got an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in all three chapters of the trilogy should serve as proof of his immeasurable talent.

That barely scratches the surface of Al Pacino’s prominent career, as he was nominated for the same Academy Award in dozens of other movies, such as Heat, Scarface, Insomnia, The Devil’s Advocate… The list goes on! The star only got a single Academy Award for Best Actor – for his role in Scent of a Woman – which doesn’t reflect his performances’ impact on millions of people. That is already reason enough for celebrating April 25, when one of the best actors in history came to life.

Nicki Minaj’s theatrical debut happened on April 25

On April 25, 2014, The Other Woman hit theaters. This unusual rom-com follows Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann, and Kate Upton as three women who discover they are dating the same men. The triple treason gives the trio reason enough to join forces and support each other while getting revenge against the bastard who lied to them. The Other Woman is also important because it marks Nicki Minaj’s first film credit.

Nicki Minaj began her prolific career as a rapper, singer, and songwriter in 2004. However, it would take her 10 years to appear on the silver screen. That happened on April 25, another peculiar event that helps make the date relevant.

The Avengers visited New Mexico when the MCU was still crawling

Image via Marvel Studios

Nowadays, it’s impossible to imagine a filmmaking landscape where the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t exist. Disney’s profitable franchise has set the tone for other studios to build their IPs, and few projects have been so influential as the MCU. While 2008’s Iron Man kicked off this ambitious multi-film story, it wasn’t until 2012’s The Avengers that all loose threads were tied, and people everywhere could bask in the glory of a record-breaking superhero project that transformed niche characters into mainstream icons.

As it turns out, principal photography for The Avengers began on April 25 in New Mexico. Curiously, New Mexico had already been the home for 2011’s Thor before welcoming the other Avengers, as it’s there that the Prince of Asgard landed after being banished from the Norse paradise. It’s funny to look back and think about how the stakes were high, and The Avengers‘ failure could mean the MCU’s premature death. The Avengers was such a game changer that Disney can now keep releasing lukewarm movies and TV shows without killing the franchise. It all started on April 25, when the cameras rolled to capture the Mightiest Heroes of the Earth together in live-action for the first time.

