‘Really quite good’: Remember the banana that sold for $6.2 million? Well, someone just flipping ate it

Every now and then, we’re plagued with the question: “what is art?” As the saying goes, “art is subjective,” but never in a million years did anyone think a piece of fruit would be one of the most expensive pieces of art ever!

Yes, I’m talking about that banana duct taped to a wall. Maurizio Cattelan’s “Comedian,” is the conceptual artwork that sparked equal parts uproar and hilarity when it debuted at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019 with a $120,000 price tag. Fast forward five years, and this infamous fruit sold for a whopping $6.24 million at Sotheby’s auction. But the new owner didn’t frame it, admire it, or protect it in a humidity-controlled vault. Oh, no no no. He just… ate it.

A deliciously, expensive snack

Justin Sun, the cryptocurrency entrepreneur and founder of a digital platform, won the banana auction and promptly turned it into the ultimate high-value snack. While standing in front of journalists and influencers at a press conference in a luxury Hong Kong hotel, Sun casually peeled the fruit and took a bite, declaring: “It’s much better than other bananas. It’s really quite good.”

Well it better be… it cost a pretty penny.

Now, you might be wondering why anyone would pay millions for something they plan to devour, much less a regular fruit. Sun, who’s no stranger to bold, headline-grabbing moves, said the act was part of his artistic vision. He wanted to blend art, memes, and the fleeting nature of value into one dramatic performance. He also discussed his initial disbelief at winning the auction, followed by the decision to turn the banana into an even bigger cultural moment. And in fairness, he wasn’t wrong. His banana-eating stunt became a global talking point, reigniting debates about the meaning of art and value.

The banana that keeps giving

I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve bought the banana🍌 !!! @SpaceX @Sothebys I am Justin Sun, and I’m excited to share that I have successfully acquired Maurizio Cattelan’s iconic work, Comedian for $6.2 million. This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon… pic.twitter.com/lAj1RE6y0C — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) November 21, 2024

For those unfamiliar with “Comedian,” it’s more than just a banana and some duct tape. Cattelan designed the piece as a commentary on humanity’s obsession with material worth and the transient nature of the things we cherish. The banana isn’t even permanent. Each time it’s installed, the banana is replaced because, obviously, bananas rot. Buyers receive instructions, a roll of duct tape, and a certificate of authenticity, which apparently justifies the hefty price tag. Back in 2019, the piece sparked a mix of praise and outrage. Some people hailed it as a clever nod to conceptual art traditions, like Marcel Duchamp’s iconic Fountain, while others dismissed it as an overpriced joke. Regardless of the opinions, it drew crowds and got people talking.

Here’s where it gets even more mind-bending. The original banana used in “Comedian” was purchased for less than $1 from a fruit stand in Manhattan. Sun, recognizing this origin story, pledged to buy 100,000 bananas from the same vendor, Shah Alam, and distribute them worldwide. According to Sun, this gesture celebrates the connection between everyday life and art, a theme central to Cattelan’s work.

Sun’s decision to eat the $6.2 million banana might feel ridiculous, but it perfectly encapsulates what “Comedian” stands for. It’s about impermanence, the absurdity of value, and how art can challenge our perceptions. So, was it worth it? For Sun, absolutely. And for the rest of us? We get to sit back, laugh, and debate whether it is a brilliant artistic statement or just an expensive snack.

