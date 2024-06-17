The 10 best Buffalo Wild Wings sauces, ranked

For those of us who live for the thrill of the spice, Buffalo Wild Wings is like a second home. There’s nothing better than biting into a perfectly sauced wing and feeling that rush of endorphins.

Recommended Videos

The chain started back in the day (1982, to be exact) near Ohio State University. Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery were friends and business partners who originally hailed from Buffalo, New York — a city known for its distinctive style of chicken wings. In 1981, they were living in Ohio and found themselves craving the Buffalo-style chicken wings they missed from back home. In response, they did what any reasonable, slightly buzzed person might do — they opened their own joint. Fast forward through the years of spattered napkins and the occasional existential crisis over spice levels, and you have got the Buffalo Wild Wings we know and obsess over today.

Embracing this spirit of culinary adventure, over the years, B-Dubs has methodically added more and more sauces to their lineup, some of which are available at Walmart, each one more delicious (and sometimes more painful) than the last.

Mango Habanero

Hope everyone’s Friday is going good.



Time to chow down on some mango habanero wings from Buffalo Wild Wings pic.twitter.com/vv5F36AgZb — A Proud Deplorable (2) (@justmeagain34) March 12, 2021

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Mango Habanero sauce is a standout choice for anyone who craves a fusion of sweet, fruity flavors with a significant heat level. The mango acts almost like a lure, drawing you in with its fruity and sugary notes, which are initially pleasing and mild on the palate. However, this sweetness is quickly followed by the sharp, pungent heat of habanero peppers.

Caribbean Jerk

Buffalo Wild Wings Caribbean Jerk sauce is the best. I wish I could buy a few bottles, but can’t find it anywhere in Canada. BWW here never have any stock to sell. Someone mail me a few bottles from the States and I’ll hook you up with something of equal value. Maple syrup? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qQ0Kuz4CHg — Jason Young (@JSN_YNG) November 18, 2020

The term “jerk” refers to both a style of cooking and the specific spice mix used in the process, which originated from Jamaica. Traditional jerk cooking involves marinating meat in a mixture of allspice, Scotch bonnet peppers, cloves, cinnamon, and thyme, among other ingredients. It is then usually smoked or grilled over pimento wood, which imparts a distinctive smoky flavor. Buffalo Wild Wings’ Caribbean Jerk sauce captures the essence of this traditional method. The sauce starts with a sweet note, which quickly gives way to the heat of the Scotch bonnet peppers.

Spicy Garlic

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

Buffalo Wild Wings is reportedly not trading Spicy Garlic. Sources confirm the team believes the sauce is just too good to ever leave. pic.twitter.com/5DYSZxoKuZ — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) July 27, 2023

Spicy Garlic sauce is a blend of garlic’s earthy and slightly sweet nuances with a spicy kick that wakes up the taste buds. While you might expect a sauce named “Spicy Garlic” to be on the milder side of the heat spectrum, it pleasantly surprises with a medium-hot profile. This makes it a versatile choice, suitable for those who enjoy a noticeable but manageable burn. It’s not about the shock value of the heat but rather how it complements the garlic to enhance the overall flavor of the wings.

Honey BBQ

me when the server brings out my honey bbq wings pic.twitter.com/PqlEqnr2Q1 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 27, 2024

Honey BBQ wings are a crowd-pleaser, suited to almost any occasion. They are a safe bet for parties where guests might have varying heat tolerances, and they’re kid-friendly, making them a great choice for family meals. The sweetness of the honey cuts through the robust smokiness of the barbecue base, creating a smooth, rich flavor that’s comforting and familiar.

Asian Zing

list of sauces better than Asian Zing pic.twitter.com/5AQN7uDcWm — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) December 29, 2023

Asian Zing sauce is a blend of chili pepper, soy, and ginger, accented by a sweet and tangy finish. The sauce goes well with a lot of different foods, such as pork, beef, or even seafood. Obviously, it’s a hit with chicken wings, but you can also try it with other dishes. Vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, or tofu can be tossed in Asian Zing for a flavorful vegetarian dish.

Original Buffalo

Spicy Garlic and Original Buffalo both won with ease last round. Who advances to the Wild 4? Vote in the thread below ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Fv89Ooi4Vc — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 25, 2021

Originating in 1964, this sauce has become synonymous with American sports viewing, especially football and basketball. The Original Buffalo sauce is characterized by its rich, tangy, and slightly buttery flavor. The base of the sauce is a careful blend of vinegar, which imparts a sharp tanginess, and cayenne pepper, which provides a warm, consistent heat.

Parmesan Garlic

The creamy tang of the Buffalo Wild Wings Garlic Parmesan Wings sauce is the star of the show here. When tossed with perfectly fried, juicy chicken, you wind up with addictive wings that are going to be the star at your next party.https://t.co/QrdlAo2RfE pic.twitter.com/lzqwsE0yU8 — Stephanie Manley (@copykatrecipes) June 14, 2024

The Parmesan Garlic sauce boasts a complex flavor that hinges on the boldness of aged parmesan cheese and the pungent zest of garlic. These primary ingredients are harmoniously blended into a creamy base that coats each wing with a thick, rich layer of sauce. Accents of Italian herbs, like oregano and basil, add a subtle but noticeable complexity that elevates the sauce from simple to gourmet. Unlike thinner, vinegar-based sauces, the Parmesan Garlic is thick and creamy.

Thai Curry

Me going back to Buffalo Wild Wings once again after the Thai Curry wings wrecked my insides.. pic.twitter.com/ifGU8Yg1w6 — Dibble (@Dibble_Gaming) July 6, 2023

The Thai Curry sauce boasts a robust and aromatic profile. It integrates the earthiness of traditional curry spices like turmeric, coriander, and cumin with a creamy coconut base. The result is a deep, vibrant flavor that balances the heat with a subtle sweetness and a hint of citrus from lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves. The Thai Curry sauce works exceptionally well with both traditional bone-in wings and boneless versions.

Lemon Pepper

real ones know about lemon pepper wet pic.twitter.com/ylesgUhgTo — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 28, 2023

The use of lemon and pepper together has a long history in Mediterranean cooking, which is known for its emphasis on fresh, high-quality ingredients. Lemon pepper sauce is often seen as a healthier alternative. Typically lighter and less caloric than its creamy or sugary counterparts, it appeals to health-conscious diners who are looking to enjoy flavorful wings without the guilt.

Nashville Hot

Looking to try something new? How about a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and an Ice Cold Beer – Swing by any SFR Buffalo Wild Wings and give it a try! pic.twitter.com/oCKH3wGNd5 — Schmidt Family Restaurant Group (@SchmidtFamilyRG) July 23, 2020

Buffalo Wild Wings’ Nashville Hot sauce is an homage to the classic Southern flavor that has become a nationwide phenomenon. There are notes of garlic and a hint of smokiness that round out the taste. Like many spicy sauces, the Nashville Hot sauce is relatively high in sodium, so it’s wise to consume it in moderation. However, capsaicin (the compound that gives chili peppers their heat) is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, which can be a health boon when enjoyed responsibly.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy