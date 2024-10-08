The 14 best kitchen deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day (2024)

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days in October 2024 are here, and it’s the perfect time to grab some fantastic discounts on kitchen essentials!

Whether you’re a seasoned home cook or just someone who enjoys a great deal on high-quality products, the sale has something for everyone. From cutting-edge appliances to durable cookware, the savings are too good to pass up. Here, we’ve rounded up the 14 best kitchen deals that will take your culinary game to the next level—just in time for the holidays.

If coffee is an essential part of your morning routine, the Philips Automatic Espresso Machine is an investment worth making. Not only does it brew rich espressos, but it also makes americanos, cappuccinos, latte macchiatos, and even hot water for tea lovers. The best part? You can customize the brew strength and froth to your exact preference with the touch of a button. Normally priced at $1,000, this luxury machine is now slashed by 50%, bringing it down to $500. For coffee aficionados, this is an absolute steal.

When it comes to food processors, the Breville BFP800XL is one of the most versatile on the market. This stainless-steel processor comes with five multifunctional discs and three blades, offering endless chopping, slicing, and dicing possibilities. It even includes two BPA-free processing bowls—a large 16-cup bowl and a smaller 2.5-cup option—perfect for any size task. Priced at $320, down from $400, this high-performing appliance is a must-have for busy home cooks.

This nonstick granite cookware set from CAROTE is both stylish and functional. It features removable handles for added versatility – you can use it on any type of stove and then easily transfer it to the oven, grill, fridge, or even the table. The handles also make it easy to store, saving up to 70% more space in your kitchen. At $60 (originally $120), this set delivers both convenience and great value.

Chopping vegetables can be a time-consuming chore, but the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper speeds things up with interchangeable blades that let you control the size and shape of your cuts. This nifty gadget even includes spiralizer attachments, making it perfect for zoodles or fancy garnishes. Originally $50, it’s now just $25, so you can save both time and money in the kitchen.

Next, we have the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 16-Piece Cookware Set, which is 43% off during Prime Big Deal Days. Typically priced at $530, it’s now available for $300! This top-tier cookware set is designed for serious durability. Super-heated to 30,000°F, its plasma ceramic particles are fused to the surface, creating a highly resistant, scratch-proof coating that’s comparable to stainless steel. The set includes three fry pans, three saucepans, a sauté pan, and two stockpots, most with accompanying lids. Plus, it’s dishwasher-safe, making it a convenient, high-quality upgrade for your kitchen.

For anyone who enjoys cooking meat, the Meater Plus Bluetooth Meat Thermometer is a game-changer. This wireless thermometer lets you monitor the internal and external temperature of your meat from up to 165 feet away. With dual sensors and a sleek bamboo charging block, it’s the perfect tool for precise cooking. Normally $100, it’s now on sale for $66.

Perfect for organizing fruit, vegetables, or pantry items, the Gourmet Basics by Mikasa 3-Tier Market Basket combines function with style. The brushed copper finish adds a touch of rustic charm to your kitchen. It’s also easy to clean with a soft damp cloth. Originally $110, this space-saving basket is now available for $54.

The Zojirushi Neuro rice cooker and warmer is another top pick, especially for rice lovers. Normally priced at $243, this 5-1/2 cup computerized rice cooker is on sale for $170. With its advanced Neuro Fuzzy logic technology, this rice cooker is a pro at making perfectly cooked rice every time. It also features a nonstick inner pan for even heating and comes with a retractable cord, an LCD clock and timer, and several useful accessories. If you love rice and want consistent results, this is the deal to grab.

If you need a stylish dinnerware upgrade, the Stone Lain Coupe 32-Piece Set is a fantastic option. It comes with 8 round dinner plates, 8 salad plates, 8 bowls, and 8 handled mugs. It’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and the set serves up to eight people. Available in a range of colors, it’s currently 30% off, bringing the price down to $84 from $120.

The Mikasa Regent bead flatware 65-piece set is a beautiful silverware set that’s now 68% off. Originally priced at $300, you can snag it for just $97. This elegant collection serves up to 12 people and comes with an additional five-piece serveware set. The serveware includes a spreading knife, serving spoon, serving fork, slotted spoon, and a scalloped spoon, making it a complete package for large gatherings. If you’re looking to elevate your dining experience, this flatware set is a great addition to your collection.

For the bakers out there, this bakeware set is a must-have. It’s currently discounted by 30%, making it just $16 (down from $23). These nonstick pans are ideal for creating beautifully tiered cakes, but they’re also versatile enough for baking casseroles, quiches, and even savory dishes like mac and cheese. Whether you’re prepping for the holidays or just love to bake, these pans are a handy addition to your kitchen arsenal.

If you’ve been dreaming of fresh juices at home, this juicer is an excellent option. Originally priced at $400, it’s now $300 – down by $100. The juicer features Cold Spin Technology, which preserves the nutrients in your juice by preventing heat damage during the juicing process. It has a large 3.5-inch feed chute, allowing you to juice whole fruits and vegetables quickly. The space-saving design also ensures your kitchen countertop won’t be cluttered. Health enthusiasts, this deal is for you!

Wine lovers, take note—the Rabbit Automatic Electric Corkscrew is available for $35, down from $52. This clever device starts working as soon as it makes contact with the wine cork, automatically removing it and ejecting it afterward. It also comes with a built-in rechargeable battery, allowing you to open 30+ bottles on a single charge. The built-in foil cutter is an added bonus, making it easy to open any bottle with no hassle.

For meat lovers, the KitchenAid Gourmet Multi-Sided Meat Tenderizer is a small but mighty tool. Now just $8 (down from $22), this tenderizer has two surfaces—one textured for breaking down tough cuts of meat, and a smooth side for flattening. Made from lightweight but durable aluminum, it’s built to last and comes with an ergonomic handle for comfort. There’s also a hole for hanging storage, adding convenience to your kitchen setup.

So, there you have it—the 14 best kitchen deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day. These discounts make it easy to treat yourself or someone else to something special without breaking the bank.

