The Ozempic dupe Zyn, explained

By now, you’ve likely heard of the new alternative to smoking, Zyn. It’s a pouch that you put on your gum, and it provides you with nicotine. Thus far, it’s been incredibly popular with Gen Z, although there may be some unforeseen side effects that could be potentially harmful.

People are always looking for ways to lose weight quickly, and one of the most effective methods discovered was through use of the drug known as Ozempic, although it’s certainly expensive. The drug is actually supposed to be used for people with diabetes, however, there has been a trend of using the drug to shed pounds fast. Essentially, it tells the brain that you’re full, as well as slowing down digestion. Obviously it’s not really the ideal way to lose weight, but there are rumors that certain celebrities have taken the drug and seen significant progress.

So, is Zyn being used for weight loss?

Image via Zyn

According to Business Insider, some individuals have been claiming that the nicotine pouches have side effects which include weight loss just like Ozempic. One influencer on Instagram under the name “Thicccyfowler” claimed that he had lost a substantial amount of weight after popping a Zyn in his mouth whenever he felt hungry.

“You’ll lose so much weight just replacing Zyn with any hunger, your boys down like 30 pounds in a month. O Zyn Pic it works.”

Studies do back up the fact that nicotine does indeed curb hunger, so it makes sense that taking a Zyn when you feel hungry would result in that feeling going away and thus, as a side effect, you’d eat less. Obviously the fact that Zyn is so readily available makes it an ideal substitute for drugs such as Ozempic. There have also been claims online that Zyn gives individuals a boost of energy, focus, and endurance. Tucker Carlson has also claimed that it improves sexual performance; there aren’t any studies to back this one up, but when has Carlson ever cared about facts?

Basically, Gen Z has discovered that Zyn can lead to some pretty beneficial side effects without the drawbacks of smoking tobacco. Unfortunately, it’s not all lollipops and rainbows, as using Zyn in such a way can lead to certain complications.

The drawbacks of using Zyn

First of all, while it may not contain tobacco, Zyn pouches contain more nicotine than most cigarettes. Nicotine is incredibly addictive and even Thicccyfowler admitted that he had become addicted to using Zyn. Tucker Carlson has also claimed that he uses Zyn every second he’s awake.

From a health perspective nicotine can also lead to heart disease as it causes the arteries narrow and the heart to beat faster reports an article from Queens.org. Also considering the intake method of the pouches it could damage the gums, especially if overused.

Just like Ozempic, if it’s too good to be true then it probably is, the use of Zyn as a fast method of losing weight leads to a long list of potential risks. In the end it’s best to seek professional help to lose weight if you really want to, rather than running the risks posed by these pouches.

