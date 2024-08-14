The pumpkin spice Starbucks release date, confirmed

As the Halloween-loving masses gear up for all-things-spooky, it feels necessary to shift the spotlight onto the mouth-watering lineup of pumpkin spice items coming to Starbucks.

With the autumn season on the horizon and that familiar chilly breeze already slithering into our bodies, there’s simply no better time to sip on a pumpkin spice drink at Starbies. The delicious pumpkin spice items at the fast food establishment have long become a modern tradition in regards to Fall activities and atmosphere, so it’s certainly no surprise that eager aficionados are wondering when exactly the autumn menu will be released.

Fear not, for we have the menu completely covered — just in time to sip on some pumpkin spice as you mindlessly scroll and map out the plans for your Halloween costume this year.

Photo via Instagram/Starbucks

For those lucky Starbucks Rewards members out there, you’re able to order the pumpkin spice latte drink at select stores right now. For those who aren’t a member of the Rewards program, the beloved drink will be available to order starting on Thursday, Aug. 22, along with several other menu items from the autumn lineup at Starbucks.

Following the sneak peak release on Aug. 22, the full autumn menu will be rolled out by Sept. 5 — fully kickstarting the fall season and giving us a tasty drink to enjoy while we shuffle through the aisles at Spirit Halloween. So get ready, Starbies lovers, because the best time of the year (and best drink) is about to be here.

