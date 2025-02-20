Delta Air Lines is fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to determine what led to the crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport. In the meantime, CEO Ed Bastian has offered all 76 surviving members of the crash-landing $30,000.

The aircraft was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines that many passengers prefer for shorter distances and regional travel. In the aviation industry, most pilots cut their teeth at regional airlines that serve as subsidiaries for larger legacy carriers, which primarily handle international routes. As people online learned this, speculation arose that a lack of experience might have contributed to the crash-landing; however, Bastian assured the public that Delta maintains a single, unwavering standard of safety across all its operations. He went further, praising his crew and pilots, calling their actions during the crash “heroic” as we await more information on what caused the crash.

That notwithstanding, The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that, based on limited video footage and available weather reports, former National Transportation Safety Board officer John Goglia speculates that strong crosswinds during landing may have caused the landing gear to strike the runway out of alignment, leading to its failure. Retired pilot Les Abend, however, pointed out that the video suggests the pilot executed a “crab position” to counteract crosswind forces — an advanced maneuver that requires significant experience.

With the rising rate of plane crashes in the news cycle, some passengers are understandably growing concerned. The Washington, D.C., crash alone claimed 67 lives, prompting authorities to do everything they can to ease public anxiety over this troubling trend. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is working alongside the FAA and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries — the manufacturer of the Bombardier CRJ-900 aircraft involved in the crash — to investigate. Whether the cause was mechanical failure or poor weather, they assure the public that they will get to the bottom of it. A full report with answers is expected in the coming weeks — a move not to be taken for granted, considering the ongoing bickering along the border. In cases like this, seamless coordination is vital.

Delta has recently confirmed that 21 passengers were hospitalized due to the crash-landing, with only one still receiving treatment. Additionally, Delta’s care team reached out to passengers, offering $30,000 with “no strings attached” and confirming that accepting the payment “does not affect rights.” However, Delta has yet to clarify how passengers can collect the compensation. If all survivors take the airline up on the offer, the total payout would amount to $2.3 million.

The FAA is going through an excruciating period, and this incident only adds to a disastrous first quarter — one plagued not only by a surge in multiple accidents but also by interference from President Trump and Elon Musk, the nation’s so-called “co-presidents,” who gut anything they deem too diverse, even if that includes laying off hundreds of FAA staff members.

Ultimately, Bastian sees this unfortunate event as a testament to Delta’s safety procedures and training. While things can always go wrong — regardless of the cause — it is critical that lives are not lost.

