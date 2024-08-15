Wally Amos’ net worth, confirmed: How much was the founder of Famous Amos worth?

Wally Amos, best known as the founder of the cookie company, Famous Amos, passed away on Aug. 13, 2024. Aside from his massive success in the cookie industry, Amos was also an author, television personality, and entrepreneur.

Overall, Amos put a lot of smiles on people’s faces as folks took their first bite, and his recipe filled a lot of mouths with delicious goodness. As the founder of such a hugely successful company, many assume that the creator of Famous Amos died in luxurious wealth. However, the truth is quite different, leaving a bitter aftertaste.

What was Amos’ net worth at the time of his death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wally Amos had a net worth of $20,000 at the time of his death. And yes, you read that right. This might seem like a shockingly low amount for the man who founded one of the most iconic cookie brands, however, the number is sadly accurate.

Amos had humble beginnings, dropping out of high school to join the AirForce, and then working at a talent agency. He worked in the mailroom at William Morris Agency before working his way up to becoming the company’s first Black talent agent. He worked with many big names such as Simon & Garfunkel and Marvin Gaye, who gave him the seed money he used to open Famous Amos.

While Famous Amos saw success in its first few years, financial hardship eventually led Amos to sell the company. Furthermore, since the name was already trademarked, Amos had to choose a new brand name to sell cookies under. He founded Uncle Noname’s Cookie Company, later renamed Uncle Wally’s Muffin Company, and sold gourmet muffins. He also continued to pursue his passion for baking cookies, which led him to start The Cookie Kahuna, a cookie company he operated from his home in Hawaii.

While both Uncle Wally’s and The Cookie Kahuna did okay, neither of these ventures hit the amount of widespread marketing that Famous Amos did, and The Cookie Kahuna went out of business in 2018. Altogether, this contributed to Amos’ measly net worth of just $20,000 at the time of his death.

