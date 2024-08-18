Was the banging sound heard during search of OceanGate’s Titan coming from people trapped inside the doomed sub?

More than a year after the OceanGate disaster, Channel 5 prepares to air the documentary The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute. A new clip from the series reveals the production features the mysterious banging sounds that helped direct the searches.

The Titan‘s ill-fated expedition began on June 18, 2023, with five people on board, including OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. The submersible was designed to descend to the Titanic’s resting place, nearly 13,000 feet below the ocean’s surface. However, less than two hours into its descent, all communication with the surface was lost, triggering an international rescue effort.

The world watched with bated breath as a search and rescue operation unfolded in the North Atlantic. Search teams scoured the vast expanse of the Atlantic, employing sophisticated sonar equipment to listen for any signs of life from the missing submersible. As days passed, hope dwindled. However, on June 21, a Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area, raising hopes that the Titan’s occupants might still be alive.

What banging sounds were detected in the search for OceanGate’s Titan?

The eerie, rhythmic noises, captured by sonar buoys and shown in The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute, gave rescuers hope of finding the submarine crew alive. The sounds, occurring at regular intervals, seemed to suggest a human origin, leading many to speculate that they were distress signals from the Titan’s passengers. This theory gained traction as experts noted that the noises were consistent with the “banging” strategy taught in submarine escape training.

Despite the glimmer of hope provided by these mysterious noises, the search for the Titan ended in tragedy. On June 22, debris from the submersible was discovered near the Titanic wreckage, confirming that the vessel had suffered a catastrophic implosion. All five passengers aboard the Titan were presumed dead.

There’s still debate about the origin of the banging sounds. Some marine experts have suggested that sea creatures or underwater geological processes could have generated them. Others maintain that the regularity of the sounds points to a human source. Considering the likely timeline of events and the moment the Titan imploded, it’s unlikely the banging came from the vessel’s passengers. However, what else apart from humans could make the banging sounds?

It’s no secret that OceanGate’s negligence has led to the death of the five Titan passengers. Yet, the banging sounds captured after the submarine’s deadly trip remain an unsolved mystery.

