What happened to Aron Ralston after he broke and amputated his arm to escape the canyon he was trapped in?

Most of us get frustrated if our phone battery dies or if we miss our favorite show because the DVR didn’t record it. However, Aron Ralston’s ordeal puts all our minor grievances into perspective.

In 2003, Aron Ralston, an avid outdoorsman and adventurer, embarked on what was supposed to be a routine solo hiking trip in Utah’s Blue John Canyon. However, the trip took a drastic turn when an 800-pound boulder dislodged, trapping his right arm against the canyon wall. Alone and with limited supplies, Ralston realized that his chances of rescue were slim, given that he had not informed anyone of his specific hiking plans.

After 127 hours — that’s over five days — of being pinned, with limited food and water, Ralston made a decision that is simultaneously horrific and heroic – he amputated his own arm with a dull multi-tool. Yes, you read that right. I can’t even imagine the sheer mental and physical strength it took to do something like that. I mean, I cry when I get a paper cut! After freeing himself, he still had to rappel down a 65-foot wall and hike several miles before being rescued.

The aftermath of Ralston’s ordeal was just as remarkable as his survival. He underwent multiple surgeries and was fitted with a prosthetic arm. But he didn’t let that stop him from continuing to pursue his passion for the outdoors. In fact, Ralston kept up with adventure sports, proving that losing an arm wasn’t going to slow him down. He continued to climb, even tackling all of Colorado’s fourteeners — mountains that exceed 14,000 feet in elevation.

Even more impressive, he went on to become a motivational speaker, sharing his story and inspiring others to overcome their challenges. Ralston penned a memoir, Between A Rock and a Hard Place, which not only is a clever title but also became a bestseller.

Ralston’s experience also inspired the movie 127 Hours, directed by Danny Boyle and starring James Franco. The film was nominated for six Academy Awards, bringing even more attention to Ralston’s incredible story.

On a personal note, Ralston got married and started a family, welcoming a son in 2010. Today, approaching two decades after the accident that nearly claimed his life (and did claim his arm), Aron Ralston continues to embrace life to the fullest. In a way, his story is a reminder that we’re all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for.

