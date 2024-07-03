What happened to Macie Hill at a 4th of July celebration in Utah?

A 2022 4th of July celebration in Kaysville, Utah ended in tragedy when 8-year-old Macie Hill was struck and killed by a parade vehicle. Hill’s shocking death led to an investigation and changes in future 4th of July celebrations in Kaysville, and other Utah cities.

Recommended Videos

Hill was walking as part of her dance team in the parade alongside a Hummer pulling a trailer. Hill reportedly reached toward the trailer to get candy when a trailer wheel hit her leg and pulled her underneath. In critical condition, Hill was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Kaysville resident Shawna Dennis, who was there that day, said. “I glanced up and I see a little girl that was laying on the ground in that little dance company and the trailer, the back trailer just ran over the top of her.”

Macie Hill’s death was declared an accident

via KSL News/YouTube

In Nov. 2022, it was announced that an investigation found no sign of wrongdoing from event organizers or the Hummer driver, and Macie Hill’s death was declared an accident. No charges were filed, according to Fox 13 Now.

“The family would like to express their thanks to all of the first responders and members of the community who jumped in to help Macie. They would also like to thank the compassionate staff at Layton Parkway Hospital for the tender care they provided to Macie and to her family in the most devastating of circumstances,” Hill’s family said on GoFundMe after Hill died.

Macie Hill’s death changed how 4th of July is celebrated

In 2023, Kaysville city officials announced safety changes to their 4th of July celebrations to help prevent future accidents like the one that took Macie Hill’s life. After conducting an extensive review of safety policies, Kaysville Mayor Tamara Tran told KUTV 2News in an email, ” … [W]e have implemented a rule that will prohibit exchanging items from any floats to any walking participants. We hope that these changes improve safety and provides our community an enjoyable tradition to help us appreciate our freedom and independence.”

Farmington, Utah also announced new parade rules similar to Kaysville changes Hill’s death. In 2017, 11-year-old Grace Eyre, of Nephi, Utah, was struck and killed by a parade float at an Independence Day celebration, leading to policy changes in that city, too. “When something like that happens, you always want to say ‘What could we have done better? How could we have prevented this?,’ and it, of course, leads to an evaluation of rules and regulations,” Nephi City Administrator Seth Atkinson said after Hill’s tragic death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy