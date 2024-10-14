Since 2014, The Woody Show has been a morning staple for countless listeners tuning in on iHeartRadio. But for those who’ve been following the crew for longer, you know the magic wasn’t just born in 2014.

Recommended Videos

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO “THEY SAID WHAT!?” OUR NEWSLETTER ON THE DUMBEST HEADLINES IN POLITICS THIS WEEK

A couple of the team has been working together since the 90s. Jeff “Woody” the show’s host and Ravey, have been long-time on-air partners previously working on a couple of radio shows together. That type of chemistry can only be built over years of laughter, arguments, and, undoubtedly, the kind of trust that comes from navigating the highs and lows of radio.

Unfortunately things haven’t been the same lately. Ravey has been absent from The Woody Show for months now, and her disappearance is hard for her loyal listeners to digest. While it’s fairly common for radio talk show hosts to leave without much fanfare, Ravey’s exit comes with many raised eyebrows and unanswered questions. So, what went down?

A shock to the system

The first morning that Ravey didn’t show up, we all chalked it up to a sick day, or perhaps a vacation. After all, everyone deserves a break, right? Months later we now know her exit wasn’t exactly a career move or a smooth transition to something new. In fact, the way it all went down has raised more questions than answers. She did acknowledge her departure in a Facebook statement, which was reshared by The Woody Show’s official page, but the tone of her message left fans feeling unsettled.

A disappointed Woody also took to the air on the same day announcing that Ravey would not be part of The Woody Show anymore. While Woody had no comment on her story, he did mention on-air that he “loves Ravey like a sister and wishes her the best and thanked her for all the years she has been part of the show.”

Comment

byu/Jedi-27 from discussion

inthewoodyshow

For those who’ve been following The Woody Show closely, it’s hard to ignore the sense that something bigger is going on beneath the surface. Thanks to some determined sleuthing from fans, it became clear that Ravey might not have had a choice in her departure. One Redditor claimed to have reached out to her directly on Instagram, hoping to get some insight into what really happened. They shared her response, “I can’t really say — under a gag order — this isn’t what I wanted — but I’m doing alright — and everything will eventually be OK.”

Why did Ravey leave The Woody Show?

Given that Woody himself has spoken out and made it clear just how much Ravey would be missed, it’s obvious that her departure wasn’t just a simple farewell. The most significant conclusion fans have drawn so far is that Ravey was let go. However, the exact reason behind this decision is still pending and remains a mystery.

Moreover, Woody’s side remarks and the fact that he wanted to plan a proper goodbye for Ravey suggest that whatever happened, it wasn’t just a clean break. Ravey has since been replaced by Gina Grad on The Woody Show and as more time passes without a proper explanation, fans will continue to speculate that something bigger went down behind the scenes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy