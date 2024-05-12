Richard "Rick" Slayman and the Massachussets General Hospital transplant team
Image via Michelle Rose / Massachusetts General Hospital
What happened to the first person who received a pig kidney transplant?

He underwent the procedure just months ago, on March 21.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: May 12, 2024 07:29 am

The rate of progress in the medical world is staggering and surgeons have carried out some amazing procedures over the years. The first successful kidney transplant took place on December 23, 1954, and the first heart transplant occurred on December 3, 1967. These days, brains can be operated on while the patient is awake.

However, it wasn’t until earlier this year that the first pig kidney was transplanted into a human patient. That patient was Massachusetts man Richard “Rick” Slayman, who underwent the procedure on March 21.

Why did Richard Slayman undergo the procedure?

Pig kidney being prepared for transplantation.
Image via Massachusetts General Hospital / AP, File

Mr. Slayman, who had been living with hypertension and Type 2 diabetes for several years, had undergone a kidney transplant in 2018. However, the human kidney he received started failing in 2023, at which point a pig kidney was suggested.

The porcine kidney was genetically altered to replace pig genes with human genes to help improve its ability to function in Slayman’s body. It was carefully stored in a cooling facility until the time came to operate on Slayman. The Massachusetts General Hospital transplant team conducted the surgery with great care and precision.

The procedure was deemed successful enough for Slayman to be sent home less than two weeks after completion on April 22. Slayman said he was leaving with “one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time.” He was advised to continue his recovery with plenty of rest and with his family by his side.

What happened to Mr. Slayman?

Richard "Rick" Slayman
Image via Massachusetts General Hospital / AP, File

Tragically, Rick Slayman died less than two months after receiving his transplant (via AP News). The exact date of his passing hasn’t been made public.

Massachusetts General Hospital has insisted Slayman’s death is unrelated to his transplant and released the following statement about it:

The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman. We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant. Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Slayman’s family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him.”

Slayman’s family still massively appreciates the hospital’s efforts to help him and has thanked the establishment for giving them seven more precious weeks with him as “our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts.”

The family also hopes the situation will offer some positivity to people in similar situations to Mr. Slayman and said he intended to give that hope to them:

“Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick’s story. We felt — and still feel — comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant. To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted sense of humor who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and co-workers. After his transplant, Rick said that one of the reasons he underwent this procedure was to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive. Rick accomplished that goal, and his hope and optimism will endure forever. His legacy will be one that inspires patients, researchers, and healthcare professionals everywhere.”

The family has asked for privacy as they mourn Rick Slayman’s passing. May he rest in eternal peace.

Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase.