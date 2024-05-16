What is Hades passionate about, explained

Hades is the CEO of the underworld, the king of the dead, and the ultimate gatekeeper of eternal rest.

He is the son of the Titans Cronus and Rhea, and his siblings include other prominent deities such as Zeus, Poseidon, Hera, Demeter, and Hestia. However, he resides in the realm of the dead rather than on Mount Olympus. This place is often referred to as the House of Hades and is generally pretty dark and gloomy.

Unsurprisingly, he is portrayed as a stern, just, and unyielding god. Yet, there’s more to this Olympian than just his morbid job description. In fact, he’s got some pretty interesting passions that keep his dark kingdom running smoothly.

Passion for wealth and riches

Hades is the king of the underworld and god of the dead in #Greek religion. He presides over funeral rites and defends the right of the dead to due burial. Hades is also the God of the hidden wealth of the earth. #pagan pic.twitter.com/0k1KPe46ER — Mom's Basement (Games & Comics) (@MomsComics) April 23, 2022

One of the most notable passions of Hades is his deep connection to wealth and riches. The very name “Hades” is often associated with the Greek word for “unseen,” signifying the wealth hidden beneath the earth.

Hades’ passion for wealth is not merely about accumulation for its own sake. In the myth of Persephone, some interpretations suggest that his actions were motivated not just by love, but by a desire to increase his power and influence through marriage. After all, Persephone was the daughter of Demeter, the goddess of agriculture, and their union would have given Hades a stake in the world above.

Persistence, determination, and justice

Once Hades sets his mind to something, he pursues it with a single-minded determination that borders on obsession. These traits are clear in many myths, especially in the story of Persephone. In this case, he was willing to risk the wrath of the other gods and goddesses to make her his queen. Even when Demeter threatened to withhold her blessings from the earth, causing widespread famine, Hades refused to release Persephone

Of course, his persistence can also be seen as a reflection of his role as the god of the dead. Just as death is inevitable and inescapable, so too is Hades’ grip on the souls in his care. In some myths, heroes like Orpheus and Heracles journey to the underworld to retrieve loved ones, but they’re ultimately unsuccessful in their quests. Hades’ domain is a one-way trip, and he is nothing if not persistent in maintaining the natural order.

But what are we to make of Hades’ passions? On one hand, his love of wealth and persistence could be seen as admirable qualities. But on the other hand, his desires can come across as selfish and even cruel.

