What is the story of Julia Hill, who climbed a 200 foot tree and didn’t come down for 738 days?

Ever tried to commit to something for more than, say, a New Year’s resolution span? Now imagine committing to living in a tree for over two years! That’s exactly what Julia did, and it wasn’t for the stellar view or because she was particularly fond of heights.

Julia Hill, known more famously as “Butterfly” Hill, is an environmental activist who became a symbol of peaceful resistance and environmental conservation when she ascended a 200-foot-tall ancient redwood tree — later named Luna — in December 1997 and did not descend for 738 days.

Who is Julia Hill?

In 1997, Julia Hill climbed a 200-foot 1000-year-old Californian redwood tree and did not come down for 738 days to prevent Pacific Lumber Company loggers from cutting it down.



Julia Lorraine Hill was born on February 18, 1974, in Mount Vernon, Missouri, into a deeply religious family. She traveled extensively with her father, a traveling minister, and it exposed her to various cultures and environments from a young age. Her early life, however, did not immediately point toward environmental activism. It was a nearly fatal car accident in 1996 that changed her perspective. The accident left her with severe brain injuries, and during a long and painful recovery, Hill reevaluated her life’s purpose. This introspection led her to a more profound appreciation of life and the natural world.

“It took 10 months of physical and cognitive therapy to recover from the wreck, and during that time I realized I wanted to find a more powerful purpose for being here on this planet. After I was released from my last doctor, I went on a road trip with friends which led me to California, which led me to the redwoods.” Julia Hill told Grist magazine in 2006

Julia Hill’s activism began in earnest when she traveled to California and encountered the Redwood forests, which were being aggressively logged. The ancient redwoods, some of the oldest and largest living beings on Earth, were being cut down at an unsustainable rate, threatening entire ecosystems. She became involved with Earth First!, a radical environmental advocacy group, and soon volunteered to participate in a tree sit, a form of protest where activists live in a tree to prevent loggers from cutting it down.

Life in the canopy

On December 10, 1997, Hill ascended Luna, an approximately 1,000-year-old redwood in Humboldt County, California. The tree was on the logging schedule of the Pacific Lumber Company. Her initial commitment wasn’t planned to last more than a few weeks, but as she stayed in Luna, her resolve strengthened. The tree sit was intended to last until the company agreed to protect Luna and the surrounding trees.

Living in Luna was far from easy. Hill faced harsh weather conditions, including fierce storms and chilling temperatures. Her living quarters consisted of a small, 6-foot by 8-foot platform situated over 180 feet above ground. She survived on supplies hoisted up from below — food, water, and warm clothing — all while continuing her advocacy efforts from the tree. She used a solar-powered cell phone to give interviews and update supporters.

Throughout her protest, Hill faced numerous challenges and threats. Loggers would sometimes employ intimidation tactics, such as revving their chainsaws near Luna or blasting music. The physical and psychological toll of living isolated in a small space, exposed to the elements, was compounded by these harassments. Yet, Hill’s resolve only grew stronger, drawing international attention and support to her cause.

Resolution and descent

After 738 days, on December 18, 1999, Hill’s protest finally came to an end. In 1999, the company agreed to preserve Luna and a 200-foot buffer zone around the tree in exchange for a $50,000 payment from Hill and her supporters. Following her descent, Julia Hill continued her environmental advocacy, authoring the book The Legacy of Luna and co-authoring One Makes the Difference, both of which detail her experiences and encourage individual action for environmental causes. She founded the Circle of Life Foundation to promote sustainability and respect for life through outreach and education.

Here’s the thing about butterflies — they don’t start out as beautiful, winged creatures. They begin as tiny, unremarkable caterpillars. And just like Julia “Butterfly” Hill, they have to go through a pretty intense transformation to become the awe-inspiring beings we know and love. Julia’s tree-sit was her chrysalis, her time to grow, change, and emerge as something new.

Even today, her actions inspire countless individuals to stand up for their beliefs and work towards creating a more sustainable future for generations to come.

