What’s going on with Delta? The ongoing airline issues, explained

Delta Air Lines is currently grappling with significant operational disruptions caused by a global tech outage that began last week. This issue has led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, leaving passengers stranded and frustrated as the airline struggles to regain control of its schedule.

Recommended Videos

The trouble started late Thursday night, when a software update issued by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike inadvertently crashed Windows’ software across various systems. This glitch set off a cascade of problems that affected the global airline industry last week Friday. While most airlines managed to recover and resume normal operations by the end of the weekend, Delta has evidently been hit particularly hard.

The impact on Delta

Delta still struggling today due to Friday’s IT outage. Cancelled 10 flights so far out of AUS. Only 11% on-time. Average for them is 78% on time.



Other airlines affected like spirit, allegiant, United, American are all pretty much back to normal. pic.twitter.com/w58wgIRVaT — Charlie Henry (@ShiftModal) July 23, 2024

Delta’s primary challenge lies in its crew tracking system. The software glitch disrupted this crucial system, making it difficult for the airline to locate and assign the necessary pilots and flight attendants to its flights. As a result, Delta has been forced to cancel numerous flights due to a lack of available crew members. According to CNN, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Atlanta-based airline had canceled a whopping 466 flights, with its regional carrier, Endeavor Air, canceling an additional 28 flights. These cancellations are on top of the more than 5,750 flight cancellations between Friday and Monday under the Delta and Delta Connection brands.

The ongoing investigation, and Delta’s response

NEW: DOT launches investigation into Delta amid ongoing flight disruptions – @BKedrowicz on @FOX9 from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport pic.twitter.com/PvdpUZzCmd — Fox News MMR (@FoxNewsMMR) July 23, 2024

The situation is expected to persist, with Delta’s operational challenges likely extending through to the end of the week. The scale of the disruption has prompted the Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, to announce an investigation by the Department of Transportation to ensure that Delta is complying with regulations, treating passengers fairly, and providing appropriate compensation.

Delta has also stated that it is cooperating fully with the investigation and they are remaining focused on restoring its operation. In a statement to CNN, the company assured that things are looking up.

Across our operation, Delta teams are working tirelessly to care for and make it right for customers impacted by delays and cancellations as we work to restore the reliable, on-time service they have come to expect from Delta.

Passengers affected by the cancellations are understandably frustrated, and many are looking to Delta for solutions and compensation. As Delta works to resolve these issues, the airline industry and travelers alike will be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds and what measures will be put in place to prevent such disruptions in the future.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy