When is Leo season 2024?

Leo season is that vibrant time when the sun dons its golden crown and takes center stage. As the fiery sun moves through the constellation of Leo, it infuses our lives with warmth, creativity, and just a sprinkle of drama.

In 2024, this season will be gracing us from July 22nd to Aug. 22nd. Just in case you’re not sure whether your sun sign is Leo, Cancer, or Virgo? Fear not! If you were born exactly on July 22 or Aug. 22, check your birth day and time to confirm your sun sign. It is true that people born on these dates might still sway between Cancer or Virgo, as the sun hasn’t quite waltzed into Leo territory yet. For precision, consider using birth chart calculators, or see a professional.

Of self-expression and emotional liberation

During Leo season, we’re all invited to embrace our inner diva. Leo, ruled by the sun, encourages self-expression, creativity, and playfulness. All you need to do is picture yourself as the protagonist in your life story—bold, radiant, and unapologetically you. It’s time to let your light shine!

Leo season isn’t just about horoscopes—it’s about embracing your cosmic essence, dancing with the stars, and savoring life’s grand performance. So, whether you’re a Leo, a Leo rising, or just a curious soul, let your heart blaze, your creativity soar, and your spirit shine

But there’s more: Pluto, the planet of transformation, decides to do a little retrograde dance during this season. What does that mean? Well, it’s like decluttering your emotional attic. You’ll release old baggage, emotional cobwebs, and relationships that no longer serve your growth. Think of it as a cosmic Marie Kondo moment—spark joy, or let it go! So, honor your boundaries, nurture your passions, and bask in the cosmic spotlight.

Celebrities who share this season include: Madonna, Daniel Radcliffe, Viola Davis, Demi Lovato, Whitney Houston, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock, Chris Hemsworth, Barack Obama, Meghan Markle, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, Maya Rudolph, and Jennifer Lopez, among others. So you’re in real good company!

Mercury in Retrograde

Mercury will also be in retrograde this season from July 27 to August 19. Now, Mercury retrogrades are like cosmic speed bumps—annoying yet necessary. Communication might get wonky, travel plans could hiccup, and autocorrect might decide you’re writing a cryptic poem instead of a text message.

But fear not! Use this time to reflect, revise, and reconnect. Revisit old projects, dust off that journal, and channel your inner bard. Leo’s fiery energy pairs perfectly with Mercury’s introspective connection so that all your thoughts and feelings are the purest and rawest they can possibly be.

