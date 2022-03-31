10 best games available for PC Game Pass

PC Game Pass has never had more content than it does right now, and with prices as low as $1 for the first month for new subscribers, why not try out some new games?

There is something for everyone on Game Pass, whether you’re a single-player gamer looking for a compelling story, or someone just looking to kill time in a world with friends. Game Pass has you covered.

Here is a look at ten of the best games that you must try for yourself if you’re a Game Pass subscriber.

Halo 3 ODST

When it comes to Microsoft’s game library one title shines brighter than the rest, and that’s Halo. Even within the Halo franchise, some games have aged better than others are arguably the best of them all is Halo 3 ODST.

Despite launching in 2009 for Xbox 360, Halo 3 has become the most popular game in the franchise for Gamepass PC subscribers, and for good reason. With more powerful hardware and fresh servers, there has never been a better way to relive vintage HALO.

Furthermore, the campaign is widely acknowledged as the best in Halo history so if you haven’t yet tried it yourself this is a must-have adventure on Game Pass.

Ori and the Blind Forest

Continuing to more must-have adventures, nothing beats Ori and the Blind Forest when it comes to single-player action. This platformer has everything you want in a game: fun action, a compelling story, beautiful colors, and a fast-paced gameplay experience.

Even for gamers who aren’t typically fans of platformers you’ll fall in love with this world from the moment you enter and no matter your skill level there are challenges to be had as you work through its puzzle action.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Following up the Blind Forest, Ori and the Will of the Wisps had to take another spot on our list of must-play Game Pass games. A direct sequel to the former, once you’ve finished things in the Blind Forest you can continue on for more of the same action with some noticeable improvements.

Graphically, the first game in the series triumphed upon its competition, but Will of the Wisps improves the look even further becoming one of the most stunning games ever with its unique art style. You’ll spend much of your time venturing into this world admiring the craftsmanship that has gone into each and every zone.

Minecraft

Of course, if you’re after a safe bet on Game Pass then Minecraft has you covered. By now I’m sure you’re familiar with the game, but for those who may not be, this cube-style world builder allows you to have the freedom of exploring, creating, or discovering secrets depending on how you choose to play.

Each time you begin a world things will reset and you’ll never experience the exact same thing making it the perfect place to spend hours exploring. If you’re into multiplayer then the community has created plenty of different ways to experience Minecraft with friends even outside of its core mode.

If you’re already paying for the subscription, there’s no excuse not to get in on the Minecraft action.

Sea of Thieves

Ever thought of adventuring the open seas along with friends? Well, Sea of Thieves provides exactly this and over the years the game has seen a ton of content additions making now the perfect time to play.

The first-person action-adventure game allows you and your crew of pirates to set out on adventures across the globe in an open world full of quests, challenges, and mysteries to unfold.

Sea of Thieves is another of Game Pass’ offerings that are perfect for multiplayer play. You can easily connect with your friends online and embark on adventures together or alternatively head out at things on your own.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Image via SQUARE ENIX / Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is full of single-player action that anyone can enjoy. The third-person shooter will see you take on the role of Star Lord, the iconic Marvel character fans will recognize from the MCU films.

The characters are charming, the story is compelling and there are plenty of enemies to mow down as you head through this world with controls that you’ll instantly pick up. Unlike many of the other entries on this list, this is a linear experience with little replay value, but if you’re looking for something to get in, finish, and get out, this is a perfect choice.

Gang Beasts

On the other side of things, a game with no single-player value, Gang Beasts is the perfect party game for you and your friends.

As the name suggests, you’ll attempt to beat up other players, knocking them off of the map or into danger so that you may be the last one standing.

While its premise might be simple, this game is a ton of fun and something that every Game Pass subscriber needs to try out with their friends.

ARK

Open world games are all the rage but it doesn’t get more expansive than ARK. Like other games on this list, ARK has evolved drastically over the years and now players have a massive range of dinosaurs and other species to find, battle, and capture as they build up their base and conquer the world.

Think of this as Minecraft with improved graphics and dinosaurs. If that formula entices you then waste no time, get onto Game Pass and try out ARK for yourself now.

Mortal Kombat 11

Game Pass doesn’t have a huge catalog of fighting games, but it does have one of the best. Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest addition to the iconic fighting franchise and it’s available with Game Pass on PC right now.

With more characters, fatalities, and violence than ever before, this is the perfect Mortal Kombat game for new and returning fans. You’re going to get exactly what you imagine here, with a two-player fighter where the basics are quick to pick up but mastering takes a long time.

Whether you’re looking for a casual fighting experience or to dive straight in and get serious, Mortal Kombat 11 is the game for you.

Halo Infinite

Ofcourse, we couldn’t leave Halo Infinite off this list. The latest entry into the Halo franchise, Infinite boasts the best graphics, the most polished gameplay, and the largest online community.

If you’re after a casual or competitive Halo game to hop into and test your skills, this is the one for you. Game Pass also gives you access to the Infinite campaign, alongside Halo‘s multiplayer benefits.

While it isn’t massive, this story has plenty to explore and even can provide bonuses for use in online play. If you’re a longtime Halo fan or someone who hasn’t yet tried the franchise then Infinite is one of the best choices you can make.