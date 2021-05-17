10 Great PlayStation Games Currently On Sale For $3.99 Or Less

PlayStation owners can tuck into a veritable feast of discounted video games thanks to a new ongoing sale. From now until May 26th, a huge number of titles ranging from big budget AAA adventures such as Just Cause 4 and Assassin’s Creed to smaller-scale affairs like Oxenfree and Telltale’s The Walking Dead are available for a fraction of their usual entry fee.

All of these fall under the banner of Sony’s Games Under $15 promotion, resulting in some currently being cheaper than your morning cup of coffee. There’s nothing on the level of pedigree as, say, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II or Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales present here (expect those to start appearing later in the year), but there’s definitely a bunch of mid-tier entertainment worth every penny of the asking price and you can check out some of the highlights currently being offered down below.

Technomancer

Oxenfree

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell

The Swapper

Just Cause 3

Serial Cleaner

Thief

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season

Life is Strange Complete Season

The Deadly Tower of Monsters

Good news for PS4 owners, then, but not so much for those who’ve managed to secure the console’s successor. While it goes without saying that the next-gen device has access to all of the above same as its predecessor, none have dedicated ports. That being the case, don’t expect super fast loading times or improved visual fidelity; backward compatibility leaves much to be desired on Sony’s platform compared with its direct competitor.

Remember, too, that this isn’t an exhaustive list of games included in this month’s sale. Hit the link below to browse the full collection at your leisure and as always, be sure to let us know what new additions to your personal PlayStation library you’ve secured in the comments section. We know we’ve already got our eyes on a few.