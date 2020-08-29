15 Xbox One, PS4 And PC Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Another weekend has arrived, and so too comes a bunch of free to play offerings that’ll help put a smile on your face while keeping your wallets happy as well.

Indeed, a diverse selection of games are free to check out for the weekend, while some are even free to own. Granted, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, you’ll need to be subscribed to the specific console’s online service to be eligible to grab these titles for free. PC users, on the other hand, will only need an active account with the correct launcher.

So, without further ado, let’s break down this week’s free to play games by platform:

Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions required) Portal Knights – Free to own until August 31st

Override Mech City Brawl – Free to own until September 15th

Red Faction II – Free to own until August 31st

Star Wars Battlefront II – Free to play until August 30th

Outward – Free to play until August 30th

Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play until September 4th PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Plus subscription required) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – Free to own until August 31st

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – Free to own until August 31st

Predator: Hunting Grounds – Free trial until August 30th

Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play until September 4th PC (Accounts needed, no subscriptions required) Two Point Hospital – Free to play on Steam until August 29th

Tower Tag – Free to play on Steam until August 30th

ArcheAge: Unchained – Free to play on Steam until September 1st

Hunter’s Arena: Legends – Free to play on Steam until August 30th

Hitman – Free to own on Epic Games Store until September 3rd

Shadowrun Collection – Free to own on Epic Games Store until September 3rd

Rainbow Six Siege – Free to play on Uplay until September 4th

As you can see, there’s an eclectic range of different genres on offer here. From uber popular battle royale title Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout – which was a big hit with all of us at WGTC – to online multiplayer first-person shooters like Rainbow Six Siege and Star Wars Battlefront II, there’s bound to be a title on this list to keep you busy over the weekend. And let’s not forget the enjoyable Predator: Hunting Grounds, too, which is sure to satisfy fans of the iconic horror franchise.

Of course, you’ll have to act fast, as these offers are only available for a limited time. But if you’re looking for something to dig into, there’s certainly a wide selection and more than enough to satisfy your gaming needs.

But what say you? Do any of the free to play titles on this list tickle your fancy? Or will you be giving this week’s freebies a wide berth? As always, sound off in the usual place down below!