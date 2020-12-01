3 Free PlayStation Games Now Available For PS Plus Members

Right on schedule, Sony’s monthly rotation of free content for PlayStation Plus has arrived, bringing with it three new titles for all subscribers to enjoy without having to spend a dime. In case you missed the initial announcement last week, December’s picks include Avalanche Studios’ open world action-adventure sequel, Just Cause 4, as well as Worms Rumble and Rocket Arena.

As is standard for this promotion, gamers will have roughly one month to download those included in the selection, whereupon you’ll once again be required to pay full price. The cutoff date this time around is January 4th, however, so there’s still ample opportunity to make space on your hard drive.

As a small aside, it’s worth noting that folks who already own a PlayStation 5 can take full advantage of the console’s backwards compatibility feature to play any of the trio, with Team17’s aforementioned Worms Rumble now available natively on the platform.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t have an active membership, Sony isn’t going to leave you empty-handed. Kicking off on December 19th is a free multiplayer weekend for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 21. Anyone who owns a copy of those can jump in and enjoy their online components for a full 24 hours without making any monetary commitments.

PS5 owners shouldn’t forget, either, that PlayStation Collection – a digital library containing some of the last generation’s most popular first and third-party releases – is included as standard with all PlayStation Plus packages. For a summary of how it works, as well as the full list of triple-A content currently available, see here.