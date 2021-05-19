4 PlayStation 5 Launch Games Are Going On Sale For The First Time Next Week

PlayStation 5 owners are in for a treat next week.

Sony confirmed earlier today that its annual Days of Play sale is returning once again in 2021 and kicks off May 26th. As the first of its kind to be held since the PS5’s launch back in November, the promotion is being expanded to encompass next-gen, resulting in some unmissable discounts. Indeed, those who have so far managed to refrain from shelling out $70 for the likes of Demon’s Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure will have their patience rewarded with a limited-time RRP.

It’s worth noting, however, that the platform holder has yet to outline how much customers will be able to save during the period, though if we had to guess based on precedent, any game released within the last six months will receive a modest price cut. Rounding out the PS5 side of things will be The Nioh Collection and Spider-Man Miles Morales, the latter of which will be available in either standard or ultimate editions.

If, on the other hand, you’ve yet to secure a console upgrade, there’s still plenty here worth shouting about. A handful of last-gen PlayStation exclusives are joining the Days of Play lineup next week, including Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima and Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II. Again, there’s no indication just yet of the savings shoppers can expect to find, but we’ll be sure to let you know as and when further details emerge.

Days of Play is scheduled to run until June 9th and will be accompanied by a number of additional events, including a free multiplayer weekend beginning May 22nd.