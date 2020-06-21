5 Popular PlayStation Games Are Now On Sale For $5

PlayStation owners currently on a budget and hunting for some cheap entertainment can end their search right now.

Sony, eternally eager as it is, to make some of the best games available to as wide an audience as possible, has been delivering sale after sale over the last several weeks, even going so far as to give games away in some cases. We’ve even had confirmation recently that every PlayStation 5 console will ship with a free title already pre-installed, though that admittedly good news doesn’t exactly help to eliminate the boredom you’re perhaps facing currently, does it?

Well, as the headline above advertised, you can see below for a summary of the five games available for all PlayStation 4 owners right now, for just $5.

Outlast

Alongside the likes of Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Slender: The Eight Pages, indie developer Red Barrels carried the flag for survival horror games in a time when triple-A publishers had little interest in the genre, with Outlast, in particular, proving to be every bit as scary as some of the best in the business. Armed only with a battery-hungry video camera and balls of steel, players take control of freelance journalist Miles Upshur as he infiltrates the infamous Mount Massive psychiatric hospital in an effort to expose the heinous experiments being carried out behind closed doors. Suffice it to say, what follows is the worst day of Upshur’s life.

Chilling Resident Evil 8 Screenshots Show Off More Of The Game's World 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Resident Evil Remake

Capcom’s seminal masterpiece, rebuilt from the ground up for the Nintendo GameCube in 2002, has been re-released multiple times since for nearly every platform known to man, with the most recent version having introduced gorgeous high-resolution textures and gameplay tweaks into the mix. Depending on who you ask, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine’s first-ever encounter with Umbrella’s blasphemous T-Virus creations is still considered to be the pinnacle of the series and you certainly won’t hear any complaints from us. More than two decades on, the Spencer Mansion remains an iconic video game landmark that deserves any fan’s undivided attention.

In a concerted effort not to make this an essay-length post, the remaining three games on offer are Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Onrush and Zombie Army Trilogy. If you’re looking to read up on any of those before you make a purchase, hitting the link below will take you straight through to the PlayStation storefront.

Already decided which game(s) you’ll be picking up? Let us know in the usual place below!