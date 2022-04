Some Wordle puzzles will require more careful planning and strategic thinking than others, especially as you come to the realization that the word you’re looking for ends in ‘ER’.

Do you know how many five-letter words that end with ‘ER’? 141! Luckily a majority of the words are common that we use every day, while some might be new to you.

Despite it being overwhelming due to a large number of possible answers, the beauty of Wordle is that it shows you the guesses that have worked and those that haven’t. Through the power of elimination, you should be able to find the answer that you seek.

But if you still need help and guidance, here is a list of words that end with ER.

5 letter words ending in ER – Wordle Game Help

after

aider

alter

amber

anger

baker

baler

bluer

boxer

buyer

caper

cater

cheer

cider

corer

cover

cower

crier

cyber

defer

deter

diner

diver

drier

dryer

eager

eater

elder

ember

enter

ester

ether

fever

fewer

fiber

filer

finer

fixer

flier

flyer

foyer

freer

gamer

gayer

gazer

giver

goner

hater

homer

hover

hyper

idler

infer

inner

inter

joker

lager

later

layer

leper

lever

liner

liver

loser

lover

lower

maker

meter

miner

miser

mover

mower

never

newer

nicer

odder

offer

older

order

other

otter

outer

owner

paler

paper

parer

payer

piper

plier

poker

poser

power

purer

queer

racer

rarer

refer

rider

riper

riser

river

roger

rover

rower

ruder

ruler

safer

saner

sever

sewer

sheer

skier

sneer

sober

sower

steer

super

surer

taker

tamer

taper

tiger

timer

tower

truer

tuber

udder

ulcer

under

upper

usher

utter

viper

voter

wafer

wager

water

waver

wider

wiser

wooer

While the list may be overwhelming due to the sheer amount of words that end with ‘ER’, finding the answer you seek should be fine as long as you’re able to plan strategically and use your guesses wisely.