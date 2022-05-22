5 Letter Words Ending in NGE – ‘Wordle’ Game Help

So it’s a new day and you’re back at it trying to solve another Wordle. Fortunately, if you’re here it means that you’ve likely already found more than half of the letters in the word.

Now it’s just a matter of putting on the finishing touches, but having already used at least one of your guesses you might want to have a good think before making any wild guesses.

To help you with this, we’ve compiled a list of all the five-letter words ending with N, G, and E so that you can use these as a guide to educate your next guesses.

5 Letter Words Ending in NGE

Photo Illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

There are 16 possible answers to your Wordle puzzle ending in the letters N, G, and E. This should make solving it much easier and with a few tips, you can quickly emerge victoriously.

One great way to make Wordle guesses is to stick to words that you’re familiar with. It isn’t often that Wordle will attempt to stump you by throwing something strange in there, most of the time it’s a common word.

Another good method if you’re having trouble is to guess vowels as letters. These are some of the most used letters and can often quickly provide another letter to work with.

Binge

Conge

Dinge

Gunge

Henge

Hinge

Longe

Lunge

Mange

Menge

Range

Singe

Tenge

Venge

Wenge

Winge

Using these 16 words as a guide you should have been able to narrow things down further. If you weren’t able to get things done don’t stress! Tomorrow there will be a new Wordle puzzle to test your skills with.