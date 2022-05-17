5 Letter Words Ending in OUR – Wordle Game Help

Finding a single letter can be extremely useful for narrowing down what could be the correct answer to your Wordle puzzle. This being the case, having three letters found means you’re almost at home plate.

If you’re here it likely means you’ve already found the last three letters in your Wordle puzzle: O, U, and R. Having these means that you’ve at least used one of your guesses, but with a little guidance you shouldn’t need to use many more.

One of the most challenging aspects of Wordle is thinking up words that could fit the puzzle you’re completing. While narrowing down the options is great to avoid going wrong, sometimes that can lead to you being stuck thinking of words.

We’ve compiled a list of all the options to help guide you towards victory.

5 Letter Words Ending in OUR

via The New York Times online

You’re in luck! Having already narrowed down the options by finding the final three letters of the Wordle puzzle, you’ve got fewer than 10 possible answers to choose from. There are just six five-letter words that end in O,U, and R.

You shouldn’t have a whole lot of trouble from this point, but if you’re at a loss for words, we’ve compiled a list of all the possible answers to guide you through the rest of the puzzle.

Amour

Clour

Flour

Odour

Scour

Stour

Using this list you should have been able to correctly solve the Wordle puzzle, however, there’s no shame if you weren’t. Each day you’ll have a new shot at victory so there’s always the chance to get one back tomorrow.