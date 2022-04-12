5 letter words ending with L – Wordle Game Help

Wordle continues to sweep the globe, with the addictive word game ushering in a new era of daily challenges. From commute time-killers to bar conversations, Wordle is hard to escape as it has become part of our day-to-day.

Choosing your guesses has its own science, but sometimes you’ll need a bit of guidance. At times, you can get stuck by only having one letter in the green – the last letter. Working backwards from there is hard, and here is our guide for five letter words concluding in “L”.

Depending on the dictionary you choose, there are at least 465 different five letter words that end with “L”. Some of these are obvious, others are a bit more descriptive or medical. Here’s some of our favourites, including ones which may just help you trump your friends to that elusive win.

5 letter words that end with “L”

afoul

anvil

angel

annul

banal

basil

bowel

brail

chill

churl

civil

cruel

coral

devil

decal

drawl

dwell

ectal

email

excel

ethyl

fatal

fetal

ghoul

gavel

gnarl

growl

gymel

halal

hazel

libel

local

mural

nasal

pupil

royal

snarl

spell

swell

swill

troll

until

vagal

vinyl

vocal

wedel

yodel

yokel

zonal

These aren’t all the words ending in ‘L’, but they’ll help you get on your way if you’re stuck between a rock and hard place during your next game of Wordle. The secret to games like Wordle is to absorb as much language and expand your vocabulary as much as possible.