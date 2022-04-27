Words ending with "TY" are really common in the English language. Luckily, this is Wordle so we only need to deal with five-letter words.

Here are some tips for solving this puzzle if this was the clue you’ve been given. Check if the word has a double “T” in the middle as this will help cut down the list of words that could be potential answers. Next, see if the word is a number because some of them end with TY. And lastly, aim for vowels “A” “I” and “E” as they are commonly found in words with this letter placement. Hopefully, these tipis help you figure out the answer.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a condensed list of words that end with “TY”, in alphabetical order.

5 Letter Words Ending with TY – Wordle Game Help

amity

batty

catty

deity

dirty

empty

fatty

fifty

gusty

hasty

jetty

kitty

lefty

lofty

minty

musty

nutty

pasty

piety

pouty

putty

ratty

salty

sixty

sooty

tatty

testy

unity

witty

zesty

While words ending with TY are common in the English language, the fact that we’re dealing with five-letter words makes solving this Wordle puzzle much easier. Hopefully, the list shown does give some sort of help for you to find the answer you’re looking for.