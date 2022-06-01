5-letter words starting with ‘CR’ — Wordle Game Help

Wordle is a great way to test your mind each day but sometimes we require a little extra help to get things done.

If you’re here then it likely means you’re in this boat but have already found the last two letters in your word. These can often be the hardest parts so having already got them on the board you’re halfway there.

When it comes to five-letter words ending in C and R there aren’t too many possibilities but it could jog your brain to see them all listed.

5-letter words starting with ‘CR’

There are 20 five-letter words that use the letters A and K as their last. This is great news as it means you’ve already narrowed down the possible solutions to your Wordle puzzle by a ton.

Now to put the finishing touches there are a few tips we would suggest. Firstly, guessing vowels is a great idea as they are some of the most commonly used letters, and even if you don’t find them in the right position you may find they appear in your word.

Another tip that can help is to stick with words that you’re familiar with. It isn’t often that Wordle will throw a complete curveball and give you a word that you’ve not heard before.

APEAK

BLEAK

BOBAK

BORAK

BREAK

CLOAK

CREAK

CROAK

FREAK

GOPAK

KAYAK

KULAK

MUZAK

SNEAK

SPEAK

STEAK

TROAK

TWEAK

UMIAK

WREAK

Using these suggestions you should have increased your chance of successfully solving your Wordle puzzle but if you weren’t able to there’s no shame. You’ll have a new chance to redemption with Wordle tomorrow as a new puzzle goes live each day.