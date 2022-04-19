5 letter words starting with F and ending with R – Wordle Game Help

Potential answers for a Wordle answer can sometimes feel too simple to be true. This may be the case if you realize the word you’re looking for starts with ‘F’ and ends with ‘R’ as there aren’t that many words with that letter combination. Unlike other letter combinations, less than 20 words fit this category, so there isn’t a lot to choose from.

Out of 17 words that fit this category, some of them are adjectives while others are common nouns that you might use in everyday conversation. The strategy to solve this puzzle is to figure out which vowel is part of the answer. Once you found it, finding the rest of the letters that form the word you’re after should be straightforward.

Luckily, Wordle gives you six attempts to guess the answer so it shouldn’t be a problem as long as you use your moves wisely. A good rule of thumb for playing Wordle is not to waste your guesses with letters you’ve already entered.

But just in case you may be struggling or just need a small refresher, here is a list of five-letter words that start with ‘F’ and end with ‘R’.

5 letter words starting with F and ending with R

fixer

favor

fever

fewer

flyer

foyer

femur

fiber

filer

finer

flair

flier

floor

flour

freer

friar

furor

While the list isn’t that long, hopefully, the words that were shown do help you seek the answer you were looking for.