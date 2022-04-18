5 Letter words starting with FL – Wordle Game Help
The most intriguing aspect about Wordle is its never-ending ability to keep crossword puzzle enthusiasts on the edge of their seats and with their hands scratching their heads in wonder. As per usual, players are given six chances to guess a five-letter word, where the appropriate colors will light up around specific letters to assist with figuring out the word of the day.
Today’s Wordle puzzle, April 18, clocks in at #303 — with the game already surpassing 300 days and showing no signs of slowing down. If you’ve already attempted several words, chances are that you’re seeking additional help in regards to today’s interesting puzzle. Nevertheless, this list is long and contains words that start with the letters F and L that should offer you help.
5 letter words starting with “FL”:
- flabs
- flack
- flaff
- flags
- flail
- flair
- flake
- flaks
- flaky
- flame
- flamm
- flams
- flamy
- flane
- flank
- flans
- flaps
- flare
- flary
- flash
- flask
- flats
- flava
- flawn
- flaws
- flawy
- flaxy
- flays
- fleam
- fleas
- fleck
- fleek
- fleer
- flees
- fleet
- flegs
- fleme
- flesh
- fleur
- flews
- flexi
- flexo
- fleys
- flick
- flics
- flied
- flier
- flies
- flimp
- flims
- fling
- flint
- flips
- flirs
- flirt
- flisk
- flite
- flits
- flitt
- float
- flobs
- flock
- flocs
- floes
- flogs
- flong
- flood
- floor
- flops
- flora
- flors
- flory
- flosh
- floss
- flota
- flote
- flour
- flout
- flown
- flows
- flubs
- flued
- flues
- fluey
- fluff
- fluid
- fluke
- fluky
- flume
- flump
- flung
- flunk
- fluor
- flurr
- flush
- flute
- fluty
- fluyt
- flyby
- flyer
- flype
- flyte
While we won’t outright spoil the answer to today’s puzzle, we’ll certainly flirt with the idea that the answer is included in the list above, which should add a bit of flair to your guesses. There are sure to be several flaws in each row of guesses, but luckily, we’ve already slipped a few possible answers into the list above. Good luck, and keep on Wordling!