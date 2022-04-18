5 Letter words starting with FL – Wordle Game Help

The most intriguing aspect about Wordle is its never-ending ability to keep crossword puzzle enthusiasts on the edge of their seats and with their hands scratching their heads in wonder. As per usual, players are given six chances to guess a five-letter word, where the appropriate colors will light up around specific letters to assist with figuring out the word of the day.

Today’s Wordle puzzle, April 18, clocks in at #303 — with the game already surpassing 300 days and showing no signs of slowing down. If you’ve already attempted several words, chances are that you’re seeking additional help in regards to today’s interesting puzzle. Nevertheless, this list is long and contains words that start with the letters F and L that should offer you help.

5 letter words starting with “FL”:

flabs

flack

flaff

flags

flail

flair

flake

flaks

flaky

flame

flamm

flams

flamy

flane

flank

flans

flaps

flare

flary

flash

flask

flats

flava

flawn

flaws

flawy

flaxy

flays

fleam

fleas

fleck

fleek

fleer

flees

fleet

flegs

fleme

flesh

fleur

flews

flexi

flexo

fleys

flick

flics

flied

flier

flies

flimp

flims

fling

flint

flips

flirs

flirt

flisk

flite

flits

flitt

float

flobs

flock

flocs

floes

flogs

flong

flood

floor

flops

flora

flors

flory

flosh

floss

flota

flote

flour

flout

flown

flows

flubs

flued

flues

fluey

fluff

fluid

fluke

fluky

flume

flump

flung

flunk

fluor

flurr

flush

flute

fluty

fluyt

flyby

flyer

flype

flyte

While we won’t outright spoil the answer to today’s puzzle, we’ll certainly flirt with the idea that the answer is included in the list above, which should add a bit of flair to your guesses. There are sure to be several flaws in each row of guesses, but luckily, we’ve already slipped a few possible answers into the list above. Good luck, and keep on Wordling!