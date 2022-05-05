5 Letter Words Starting with HO – Wordle Game Help

Wordle is back with another puzzle for players to test their skills with. As usual, the task at hand is to choose a random five-letter word but with a little help, things can be made easier.

If you’re here it likely means that you’ve already taken at least one guess and have found that the answer to your puzzle starts with HO. Now it’s just a matter of putting on the final touches to complete the task.

Below is plenty of suggestions that can help you out with exactly that. Among the 30 words in our list is the right answer so you could potentially get it on your next guess.

5 Letter Words Starting with HO

via The New York Times online

With H and O already in place, all you’ve got to do is keep things flowing and find the last three letters in the word. To help you achieve this we’ve compiled a list of 30 words that start with HO including the correct answer to your Wordle puzzle.

The best route to completing this challenge is to look for the final letters in the word next. Another tip is to use vowels are guesses as they are some of the most commonly used letters.

Hoard

Hobby

Hocus

Hoist

Holed

Holes

Holey

Homer

Homes

Homey

Honda

Honey

Honor

Hoods

Hoody

Hoofs

Hoped

Hopes

Hoppy

Horde

Horse

Hosed

Hosts

Hotel

Hound

House

Hover

Howdy

Howes

Howls

Despite having plenty of suggestions it can still be tricky to select the right answer. If you weren’t able to get it done there is no shame. Each day there is a new Wordle puzzle to test your skills with so you can always try again tomorrow.