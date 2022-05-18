5 letter words starting with SC – Wordle Game Help

While hardcore gamers everywhere wait patiently Wordle: Game of the Year edition, we’ll all have to make do with the basic release version for now.

Every 24 hours, The New York Times bestows upon us a new 5-word challenge for the internet’s finest detectives to solve in just six guesses. The inherent challenge nature can make it frustrating, so here are some gentle tips and tricks to send you on your way.

5 Letter Words Starting with SC

With just over 100 potential correct answers, here are a selection of the best words with “SC” to help you.

scabs

scads

scale

scalp

scaly

scamp

scams

scans

scant

scare

scarf

scarp

scars

scary

scaup

scend

schav

schul

schwa

scion

scoff

scold

scone

scoop

scoot

scope

score

scorn

scots

scour

scout

scowl

scrag

scram

scrap

scrum

scuba

scuff

sculk

scull

scums

scups

scuzz

A very interesting letter combination, nearly all of these are verbs or adverbs. Descriptive words can require a bit of brainpower to remember, but there’s a good supply of them here.



One of the easiest and best ways to get ahead with your Wordle abilities is to read as much as humanly possible. Pop open a dictionary, a thesaurus, or just read a book or two. Chances are you’ll find a word you hadn’t heard of before.