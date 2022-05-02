We all know of Mad Hatter’s ‘why is a raven like a writing desk?’ riddle, to which he famously doesn’t know the answer, and sometimes Wordle can feel exactly the same. But of course, that’s not the truth — you might just need that little extra push.

There are 65 five-letter words that start with “ST”, which means you have to be really careful when you’re solving your Wordle puzzle. You don’t want to go insane when you play this game

Here are some tips when solving this Wordle puzzle. The first is to check if the vowels “E” or “O” are in the answer as they’re commonly seen in this letter combination. I would also suggest if the letter “K” is somewhere as part of the solution as either the fourth or fifth letter of the answer.

Another suggestion I would give is to check for double letters as they’re also common with words starting with “ST”. And lastly, don’t guess the same letters if you’re told it’s not correct.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is a small list of words starting with “ST” in alphabetical order.

5 Letter Words Starting With ST – Wordle Game Help

staff

staid

stain

stamp

stash

stave

steak

steed

steel

stein

stick

sting

stint

stoic

stole

stomp

stone

stoop

stork

story

stove

strap

straw

stray

strip

study

stuff

stung

stunt

style

The charm of Wordle is that it likes to keep you guessing and challenges you just to make things interesting. Sometimes, it’s the simple stuff that’s the solution. Hopefully, this list is found useful in helping you find your answer.