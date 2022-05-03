There are not a lot of words that start with TR; just 36, in fact. And what’s great is that a majority of the words are fairly common. But you need to remember, this is Wordle, and they are not just going to give you the answer on a silver platter. You need to think carefully and make the right moves if you don’t want to lose your winning streak.

Here are some helpful pointers if you are faced with this type of clue. The first is to see if the letter A is part of the featured word of the day. It is seen in most words in any position, so determining its existence can help narrow down the list. Next is to be aware of double letters. Sometimes, the letter T is seen twice, or maybe it is a double vowel like the letter O. And lastly, don’t worry too much about the uncommon letters such as the letter Z or X.

So whether you need some serious help with this puzzle, or you just want a refresher, here is the full list of five-letter words starting with TR, in alphabetical order.

5 Letter Words Starting with TR – Wordle Game Help

trace

track

tract

trade

trail

train

trait

tramp

trash

trawl

tread

treat

trend

triad

trial

tribe

trice

trick

tried

tripe

trite

troll

troop

trope

trout

trove

truce

truck

truer

truly

trump

trunk

truss

trust

truth

tryst

Hopefully, this list was helpful enough for you to solve your Wordle. While the list isn’t that long, you still have a set number of moves to figure the word out.